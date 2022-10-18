HT Auto
Tesla introduces home charging stations that can be used for other EVs too

Tesla has been developing their own proprietary connector which only works for its own electric cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 16:41 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Tesla has launched a home charging station or as the EV company calls it Wall Connector. The EV maker informs that one can not only use this EV charger to charge their Teslas but can also use it for other electric vehicles as well. This is a new move for Tesla as it is well known that the EV company develops their own proprietary connector for EVs manufactured for the North American market which only works for its own electric cars.

According to a report by Electrek, the industry standard used for charging is CCS/J1772 and though many users have praised Tesla's user-friendly design, the former remains to be in use. The EV maker is now leaning toward opening its own charging network for electric vehicles from other automakers. Tesla has already hinted that it will add CCS connectors to Supercharger stations in North America like it has done for Europe.

(Also read | Tesla leading auto industry's use of vegan leather. Details here )

This new Wall Connector has been priced at $550 and Tesla describes it as power-share maximised which promises its users smooth usage ability. “It can also power-share to maximize existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power and allowing you to charge multiple vehicles simultaneously," stated the EV maker. For charging a Tesla EV with this, one will need to use an adapter that comes with the vehicle.

(Also read | Tesla fires after Hurricane Ian cause concern. Details here )

Meanwhile, Tesla has also working on its larger 4680 battery cells that the company is aiming for mass production. It has been previously reported that these battery cells will help Tesla to save more than $5,500 on every single Model Y car that it sells. It will push the EV manufacturer to increase its profits by manifolds.

 

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 16:41 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility Elon Musk Tesla EV EVs
