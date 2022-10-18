Tesla introduces home charging stations that can be used for other EVs too

Tesla has been developing their own proprietary connector which only works for its own electric cars.

According to a report by Electrek, the industry standard used for charging is CCS/J1772 and though many users have praised Tesla's user-friendly design, the former remains to be in use. The EV maker is now leaning toward opening its own charging network for electric vehicles from other automakers. Tesla has already hinted that it will add CCS connectors to Supercharger stations in North America like it has done for Europe.

This new Wall Connector has been priced at $550 and Tesla describes it as power-share maximised which promises its users smooth usage ability. “It can also power-share to maximize existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power and allowing you to charge multiple vehicles simultaneously," stated the EV maker. For charging a Tesla EV with this, one will need to use an adapter that comes with the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tesla has also working on its larger 4680 battery cells that the company is aiming for mass production. It has been previously reported that these battery cells will help Tesla to save more than $5,500 on every single Model Y car that it sells. It will push the EV manufacturer to increase its profits by manifolds.

