HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Fires After Hurricane Ian Cause Concern. Details Here

Tesla fires after Hurricane Ian cause concern. Details here

Several Tesla cars have been reported involved in recent fire incidents in Florida.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2022, 15:46 PM
Tesla has not reacted to the fire incidents involving its vehicles in Florida. (REUTERS)
Tesla has not reacted to the fire incidents involving its vehicles in Florida. (REUTERS)
Tesla has not reacted to the fire incidents involving its vehicles in Florida. (REUTERS)
Tesla has not reacted to the fire incidents involving its vehicles in Florida.

Tesla fire is nothing new. Several Tesla cars have been reported to catch fire previously. But this time, a series of Tesla car fires have been reported in the US state of Floria during the devastating Hurricane Ian. Concerned by that, a Florida senator has called for action from the US Transportation Department and auto manufacturers, reports Bloomberg.

(Also Read: Tata Tigor EV to BYD Atto 3: Top safe and affordable electric cars in India)

The report claims that as the storm caused flooding and destruction across the state, fire officials reportedly said that they still see its impact with EV batteries catching fire after saltwater damage. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported several fire incidents involving Tesla electric cars.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Florida senator Rick Scott has written about his concern about the EV fire incidents to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and electric vehicle manufacturers, including Tesla, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company and Stellantis NV. He asked for guidance and whether any recall initiatives were being considered. “This emerging threat has forced local fire departments to divert resources away from hurricane recovery to control and contain these dangerous fires," Scott said, further adding, “Car fires from electric vehicles have proven to be extremely dangerous and last for a prolonged period, taking in many cases up to six hours to burn out."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

These fire incidents could also represent a new area of concern for the transport department and firefighters, as the US administration is seeking to expand electric vehicle use across the country rapidly. The Biden administration has set a target to have 50 per cent of all new cars sold in the US be pure electric by 2030.

Not only Rick Scott but Florida's chief financial officer and state fire marshal Jimmy Patronis too have drawn attention to the issue. He has said that two houses have been burned down this week after an electric vehicle caught fire. He has asked the concerned automaker for help.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2022, 15:46 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
File phot of Sony Vision-S concept car.
First-ever Sony car, a premium EV, is coming sooner than you previously thought
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

West Bengal invites bids to set up 205 EV charging stations to boost e-mobility
West Bengal invites bids to set up 205 EV charging stations to boost e-mobility
Mercedes-Benz India registers growth in top-end car sales
Mercedes-Benz India registers growth in top-end car sales
Fully electric McLaren family car in the offing. What does it mean
Fully electric McLaren family car in the offing. What does it mean
Vietnam's VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors
Vietnam's VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors
BMW stops production of electric MINI in UK, shifts to China
BMW stops production of electric MINI in UK, shifts to China

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city