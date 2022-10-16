Tesla fires after Hurricane Ian cause concern. Details here

Tesla fire is nothing new. Several Tesla cars have been reported to catch fire previously. But this time, a series of Tesla car fires have been reported in the US state of Floria during the devastating Hurricane Ian. Concerned by that, a Florida senator has called for action from the US Transportation Department and auto manufacturers, reports Bloomberg.

(Also Read: Tata Tigor EV to BYD Atto 3: Top safe and affordable electric cars in India)

The report claims that as the storm caused flooding and destruction across the state, fire officials reportedly said that they still see its impact with EV batteries catching fire after saltwater damage. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported several fire incidents involving Tesla electric cars.

Florida senator Rick Scott has written about his concern about the EV fire incidents to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and electric vehicle manufacturers, including Tesla, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company and Stellantis NV. He asked for guidance and whether any recall initiatives were being considered. “This emerging threat has forced local fire departments to divert resources away from hurricane recovery to control and contain these dangerous fires," Scott said, further adding, “Car fires from electric vehicles have proven to be extremely dangerous and last for a prolonged period, taking in many cases up to six hours to burn out."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

These fire incidents could also represent a new area of concern for the transport department and firefighters, as the US administration is seeking to expand electric vehicle use across the country rapidly. The Biden administration has set a target to have 50 per cent of all new cars sold in the US be pure electric by 2030.

Not only Rick Scott but Florida's chief financial officer and state fire marshal Jimmy Patronis too have drawn attention to the issue. He has said that two houses have been burned down this week after an electric vehicle caught fire. He has asked the concerned automaker for help.

First Published Date: