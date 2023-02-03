HT Auto
Tech giant Xiaomi fines vendor 1 million Yuan for leaking electric car images

Images of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's maiden electric car were leaked online recently way before its official debut. The Xiaomi MS11 EV's images were leaked through a vendor Beijing Molding Technology Co. Ltd and now the company has now decided to fine the said company one million Yuan (approx. 1.22 crore) for breach of contract.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 19:25 PM
Xiaomi's upcoming electric car could be called the MS11 EV
The first leaks took place on January 22 when Beijing Molding Technology accidentally leaked the front and rear bumper images on the MS11 electric car. However, the company says the design leaks were done by sub-vendors and the company was not responsible for the incident.

(also read: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's first electric car images leaked online

However, Xiaomi Auto says its confidentiality agreement with the vendor states that the company will be held responsible for the breach in such a scenario. Apart from the fine, the tech giant has also asked Beijing Molding Technology to submit a rectification plan and upgrade its security measures to avoid such leaks in the future.

The coupe roofline, glass roof and large alloy wheels add good looks to the electric car
Xiaomi has been testing the MS11 EV for a while now and the all-electric offering is said to be in the final stages of testing. The Xiaomi MS11 will be a rival to the Tesla 3 and hopes are high for the model that will go on sale in China first.

Some users also pointed out that the MS11 looks identical to the BYD Seal luxury electric sedan, which is another Chinese electric offering and is set to arrive in India later this year. The leaked images also reveal what appears to be a glass roof and the coupe roofline on the sedan while the rear gets LED taillights connected by an LED strip running across the boot lid. Other highlights include the large alloy wheels, Wilwood brakes and a LiDAR sensor that promises autonomous driving.

Also Read : Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory roadblock

There’s no word on the powertrain and battery options yet but Xiaomi is expected to bring the MS11 EV at different price points to make sure the model is affordable over the more expensive rivals. While the car will make its way to international markets at a later stage, it needs to be seen if India is on the radar of the tech giant as far as its electric mobility plans are concerned. Do note that Xiaomi remains one of the biggest tech players in India with its smartphones, gadgets, home devices, and more.

Xiaomi has already announced its plans to invest $10 billion in the car business, while its car factory will be open in Beijing with an output of 300,000 vehicles per annum. The Xiaomi MS11 EV is set to enter production in 2024.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 18:56 PM IST
TAGS: Xiaomi electric cars electric vehicles Xiaomi MS11 EV
