HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Chinese Smartphone Giant’s First Electric Car Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut

Chinese smartphone giant’s first electric car leaked online ahead of debut

After smartphones, televisions and vacuum cleaners, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is now ready to take the plunge into the world of electric cars. Its first model, the MS11 sedan, is due for a global debut soon. Ahead of the official unveiling, the images of its first model have been leaked online. Expected to go into production sometime in 2024, the MS11 electric car takes design cues from the BYD Seal electric sedan showcased recently at the Auto Expo 2023. It also has influences from other prominent global models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 16:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Xiaomi’s first electric car, leaked online ahead of debut, appears to be influenced by the design of BYD Seal showcased recently at the Auto Expo 2023.
Xiaomi’s first electric car, leaked online ahead of debut, appears to be influenced by the design of BYD Seal showcased recently at the Auto Expo 2023.
Xiaomi’s first electric car, leaked online ahead of debut, appears to be influenced by the design of BYD Seal showcased recently at the Auto Expo 2023.
Xiaomi’s first electric car, leaked online ahead of debut, appears to be influenced by the design of BYD Seal showcased recently at the Auto Expo 2023.

The four-door electric sedan comes with flowing lines and an aerodynamic silhouette. At the front, the LED lights display a trident shape which gives it an aggressive look. It resembles that of the McLaren 720S.

The Xiaomi MS11 has a large windshield, as well as a fairly generous side glass area. It also has a panoramic sunroof that extends to the rear. It features the Xiaomi logo in the center of the wheels which will come with yellow Brembo brake calipers. There is also a LiDAR sensor that sits on top of the windshield. The car has wide rear arches, and the passenger cabin tapers slightly at the rear. The taillights have a similar design to the Aston Martin.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
| Electric | Automatic
₹33.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg G10
2398 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹24 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The leaked images give no hint about its interior or its technical specifications. Xiaomi is reportedly in the final stages of developing its first electric car. The car itself had been seen several times on Chinese roads and during winter testing.

Xiaomi MS11 electric car will be equipped with a self-developed electric motor while its batteries will be provided by CATL and BYD. The company has long boasted a range of up to 1,000 kms on a single charge. It remains to be seen if it sticks to that figure. The EV is likely to come with a 800-volt system that could generate around 260 kW of power.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 16:07 PM IST
TAGS: Xiaomi Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 265 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Tata Motors commences deliveries of Tiago EV
Tata Motors commences deliveries of Tiago EV
Will Maruti's EVs come with Toyota's technology? Know here
Will Maruti's EVs come with Toyota's technology? Know here
Hero MotoCorp seeks GST cut on two-wheelers to promote mass mobility
Hero MotoCorp seeks GST cut on two-wheelers to promote mass mobility
Okaya EV teases its new electric scooter, will launch on 10th Feb
Okaya EV teases its new electric scooter, will launch on 10th Feb
Driving an EV? It might be healthy for you
Driving an EV? It might be healthy for you

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city