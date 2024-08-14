Tata Curvv EV booking begins. Here's how to book
- Tata Curvv EV is open for booking from August 14 across India through the automaker's dedicated website and via offline retail stores.
Tata Motors launched its latest electric car Curvv EV on August 7 at an introductory starting price of ₹17.49, which goes up to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the homegrown car manufacturer has opened bookings for the Curvv EV across the country. Interested consumers can book their Tata Curvv EV via the dedicated website of the automaker or through offline retail outlets as well.
Watch: Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
Tata Curvv EV: How to book
Tata Curvv EV is available for booking via both online and offline modes. The pure electric coupe SUV can be booked via Tata Motors' dedicated microsite. Interested buyers need to visit the website, select their preferred trims of the Curvv EV, and configure it through the given tools to select persona and colour. They can also order preferred accessories from the wide range of options introduced during the electric car's launch.
At the end, the microsite shows the estimated delivery date, estimated EMI amount and the ex-showroom price of the vehicle based on the customer's chosen persona and accessories. It also offers the option to the car buyer to book his or her vehicle there. Alternatively, the customer can visit a Tata Motors showroom to book the Curvv EV as well.
Tata Curvv EV: In a nutshell
A key USP of the Tata Curvv EV is its design language. The EV comes with a coupe SUV design, which is unique in the Indian mass market car market. The coupe SUV has been a design philosophy so far reserved in the luxury car segment, but Tata Motors brought it into the mass market space. The ICE version of the Tata Curvv is slated to launch on September 2.
Beyond the design language, which blends the sporty and premium coupe body style with the signature boxy SUV frame, the Curvv EV comes loaded with a wide range of features. It gets features like a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. Walking the same path as its contemporary siblings the Tata Curvv EV comes packed with a plethora of safety features.
The electric coupe SUV is available in multiple personas and exterior colour options. On the mechanical front, the EV is available with two different battery pack options, while the Curvv EV claims to be capable of running ip to 585 km range on a single charge.