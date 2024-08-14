HT Auto
Tata Curvv EV booking begins. Here's how to book

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 07:45 AM
  • Tata Curvv EV is open for booking from August 14 across India through the automaker's dedicated website and via offline retail stores.
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV is the latest electric car in the Indian market and is taking a direct aim at the long list of mid-size SUVs that are either powered by a petrol motor, diesel engine or even the hybrids.
The Curvv EV has already been launched in the market with prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.99 lakh, before taxes. It stands as the latest flagship all-electric SUV from the Tata Motors' camp.
The Curvv EV is also making some very big claims as a product that looks different and lasts longer on a single charge. Is it any good? Let us tell you.There are very noticeable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV. The front nonetheless looks quite smart, complete with DRL light bar and LED head lights as well as LED fog lights.
Full marks to Tata designers for keeping the production of Curvv EV nearly similar to the concept version showcased in 2022. The side angle is the best testament to the coupe design of Curvv EV, complete with the sloping roofline towards the rear. The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets large windows on either side.
A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.
The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV. The view from here, otherwise, is quite sporty, complete with a stretched light bar here too and a high rear bumper.
While there is a generous 500-litre cargo area at the back, Curvv EV also comes with a frunk - front trunk. The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.
A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV. The dual-colour theme does a good job to give the cabin an upmarket feel even though hard plastics have been used quite generously as well.
The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.
The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite classy. Behind it is the all-digital driver display which also puts out the navigation feed from Google Maps and Apple Navigation.
The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints. Do not miss the touch panel for controlling the HVAC.
Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers. The other highlights in the feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, cooled glovebox, rain-sensing wipers, 45W Type-C charging points at the front and rear, and a 360-watt JBL sound system.  So yes, the EV is generously kitted with a whole lot of features.
While the back seats are comfortable, passengers here will have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.
Now while there are multiple colour options available on the Tata Curvv EV, there are two battery choices spread across multiple variants as well. The smaller 45 kWh battery pack is more for the budget buyer but the 55 kWh battery is great for a claimed real-world range of around 420 kms, depending on drive traits and ambient conditions.
The Curvv EV drives confidently within city limits but can be quite quick on its wheels when the throttle is pressed aggressively. There are three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport, while regenerative braking through paddle shifters behind the steering helps put back charge percentage.
The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better. The ground clearance of 190 mm helps it tackle road aberrations with relative ease but obviously, this is not a 4x4 beast. What could have also been better is the bite from the brakes.
Tata Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS and a host of safety features, complete with support from a dedicated mobile application. So as such, Curvv EV makes a good case for itself for anyone in the market for a premium SUV that is also electric. But a Nexon is still likely to be a better all-around option if budget is a very serious factor at play.
Tata Motors launched its latest electric car Curvv EV on August 7 at an introductory starting price of 17.49, which goes up to 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the homegrown car manufacturer has opened bookings for the Curvv EV across the country. Interested consumers can book their Tata Curvv EV via the dedicated website of the automaker or through offline retail outlets as well.

Tata Curvv EV: How to book

Tata Curvv EV is available for booking via both online and offline modes. The pure electric coupe SUV can be booked via Tata Motors' dedicated microsite. Interested buyers need to visit the website, select their preferred trims of the Curvv EV, and configure it through the given tools to select persona and colour. They can also order preferred accessories from the wide range of options introduced during the electric car's launch.

At the end, the microsite shows the estimated delivery date, estimated EMI amount and the ex-showroom price of the vehicle based on the customer's chosen persona and accessories. It also offers the option to the car buyer to book his or her vehicle there. Alternatively, the customer can visit a Tata Motors showroom to book the Curvv EV as well.

Tata Curvv EV: In a nutshell

A key USP of the Tata Curvv EV is its design language. The EV comes with a coupe SUV design, which is unique in the Indian mass market car market. The coupe SUV has been a design philosophy so far reserved in the luxury car segment, but Tata Motors brought it into the mass market space. The ICE version of the Tata Curvv is slated to launch on September 2.

Beyond the design language, which blends the sporty and premium coupe body style with the signature boxy SUV frame, the Curvv EV comes loaded with a wide range of features. It gets features like a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. Walking the same path as its contemporary siblings the Tata Curvv EV comes packed with a plethora of safety features.

The electric coupe SUV is available in multiple personas and exterior colour options. On the mechanical front, the EV is available with two different battery pack options, while the Curvv EV claims to be capable of running ip to 585 km range on a single charge.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 07:45 AM IST
