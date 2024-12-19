HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Stunning: Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Take On Mahindra Xev 9e, Be 6 Evs After Nitin Gadkari's Praise

Stunning: Union Minister Piyush Goyal reacts to Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 EVs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are the two latest electric vehicles launched by the carmaker. Both EVs will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
Mahindra BE 6 Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal seen checking out the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV which was launched in India in November at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6, two of the carmaker's latest electric vehicles, have earned praise from two union ministers on the same day. After Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways, shared his ‘review’ of the two electric SUVs, Piyush Goyal too has reacted to the latest EVs from the carmaker. The Union Commerce and Industry Minister was seen checking out the two electric SUVs on Wednesday (December 18) in Delhi. He later shared his reaction on social media platforms.

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs in India in November. The BE 6 is the smaller of the two and is available at a starting price of 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The XEV 9e is a more premium EV launched at a starting price of 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Mahindra held a small demonstration of the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs for Piyush Goyal in Delhi. The minister was seen observing the EVs in action. He later reacted, “Delighted to get a demonstration of these stunning electric vehicles. Under 'Make in India' Modi government is working to create the best EV ecosystem in the world."

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his views on the two EVs. He said, “Felt happy to see Mahindra's two recently launched electric cars! Using state-of-the-art technology, Indian companies are also competing in the world automobile market, this is a matter of joy and pride. Electric vehicles are the future. Congratulations and best wishes to all those making efforts in this direction."

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6: Rivals, range, battery and specifications

The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come as debutant products under the automaker's electric vehicle-only sub-brands XEV and Born Electric (BE). The newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e electric SUVs will compete with rivals such as Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others. It will also rival some of the upcoming EVs like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV. The two electric SUVs are slated to be available in showrooms from January next year, while deliveries would commence in late February or early March 2025.

Based on the INGLO architecture, which is a modular electric vehicle platform, the Mahindra XEV 9e alongside the Mahindra BE 6e will be available in two different battery pack options, a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh pack. While Mahindra has already launched the 59 kWh battery pack variant, the larger 79 kWh battery pack propelled variants will be launched later.

Mahindra claims the 79 kWh battery pack promises a 550 km range on a single charge. The electric powertrain onboard this SUV is capable of churning out 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Mahindra XEV 9e BE 6e Be 6 Electric vehicle Electric car EV Piyush Goyal Nitin Gadkari Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

