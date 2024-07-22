Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Stellantis Tells Owners Of Over 24,000 Hybrid Minivans To Park Outdoors Due To Battery Fire Risk

Stellantis asks 24,000 hybrid minivans to park outdoors due to battery fire risk

By: AP
Updated on: 22 Jul 2024, 06:43 AM
Stellantis said on Thursday that it is recalling certain Chrysler Pacifica models built from 2017 through 2021 over a battery fire risk. (REUTERS)

Stellantis is telling the owners of more than 24,000 plug-in hybrid minivans to park them outdoors away from buildings, and to stop charging them due to the possibility of battery fires.

The company said Thursday that it's recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids, mainly in North America. Some are being recalled for a second time. All can still be driven.

Stellantis, maker of Jeep, Chrysler, Ram and other vehicle brands, said its investigation is ongoing but the company has linked the problem to a rare abnormality in individual battery cells. The risk of fires is reduced when the battery is depleted.

Also Read : Amid EV slowdown, Ford halts plan to manufacture F-150 at Canada facility

A company review of warranty data discovered seven fires within the group of vans being recalled. All happened when the vehicles were turned off, and some occurred during charging, Stellantis said. Four customers reported symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Engineers are still testing the remedy, which involves a software update designed to detect the battery abnormality. If a problem is found, dealers will replace the high-voltage battery at no cost to owners.

Also Read : Tesla's California sales plunge with competitors moving in

Owners will be notified by mail when to take their minivans in for service. After July 24, they can go to recalls.mopar.com or checktoprotect.org and key in their vehicle identification numbers to see if their vans are part of the recall. Later models have an improved manufacturing process and are not being recalled, the company said.

The recall comes six months after US safety regulators began investigating a 2022 recall of nearly 17,000 of the vans. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents that it would review the effectiveness of the recall and try to understand the cause of the battery fires.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2024, 06:43 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep electric car electric vehicles ev plug-in hybrid Stellantis Jeep
