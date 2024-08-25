Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles South Korea Imposes New Ev Charging Restrictions Following Fire. Check Details

South Korea imposes new EV charging restrictions following fire. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM
Follow us on:
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that electric vehicles charged above 90 per cent will be banned from entering underground car parks. Furthermor
...
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that electric vehicles charged above 90 per cent will be banned from entering underground car parks. (Photo is representational) (File Photo) (REUTERS)

Following the recent electric vehicle (EV) catching fire, South Korean government officials have initiated new regulations aimed at reducing the likelihood of similar occurrences. According to a local South Korean news outlet, Korea JoongAng Daily, The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that electric vehicles charged above 90 per cent will be banned from entering underground car parks.

Also Read : EV charging port heating issues may become a thing of the past. Here's why

Furthermore, public EV fast-charging stations in the capital will be set to charge at 80 per cent. These cuts will be in place by the end of September.These rules were made in light of an EV fire caught by a Mercedes-Benz EQE on August 1, 2024 that damaged at least one apartment block and hundreds of cars. The CCTV footage has captured that the electric sedan was parked and had white smoke, likely from its floor-mounted battery. Moments later, it exploded, and the fire extended toward the other cars nearby.

Excessive charging not the sole culprit

Korea JoongAng Daily stated that such limitations had further been lambasted as a "stop-gap rule that is impractical and can't fundamentally resolve the issue." Professor Yoon Won-Sub, who heads a battery-research centre in a South Korean university, shared his disbelief that these kinds of restrictions would work in the right manner.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz EQE explosion ignites EV fire concerns. Check details

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
Range Icon85 km
₹79,999
Compare View Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
Range Icon65 km
₹64,990
Compare View Offers

It is not excessive charging that leads to the ignition of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, argues Professor Yoon. He said EVs are designed not to be charged fully, even when the dashboard reads 100 per cent. That would mean the purported link between high levels of charging and increased fire risk is actually a myth.

Additional guidelines forthcoming

Alongside the charging curbs, further guidelines are due to be announced by South Korean officials in early September, which might force carmakers to make battery manufacturers' details public and more limits on charging, according to sources. Professor Yoon termed these measures a "witch hunt" and called for a more holistic solution to the crisis, expert-led.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS