Skoda's all-new seven-seater electric SUV Peaq official design sketches revealed

Skoda Auto has published new exterior design sketches of the upcoming Peaq electric SUV, offering the clearest look yet at the model's styling before its global premiere on 23 June 2026. While the seven-seater flagship had previously been shown in camouflage, the latest sketches highlight several key design elements, including the brand's signature T-shaped lighting and Tech-Deck Face front-end treatment.

Distinctive front-end styling

One of the most notable elements of the new SUV is its front-end design. The sketches show slim T-shaped headlights connected visually through a gloss-black Tech-Deck Face panel. Together, these components create a frame-like loop motif that serves as a key design signature.

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Lower down, the bumper features a volcano-inspired shape with a pronounced lower section and a strong horizontal character line intended to emphasise width.

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Big SUV proportions

Viewed from the side, the Peaq features a high shoulder line and broad D-pillars, giving the vehicle a substantial and upright stance. The design sketches also reveal flush-fitting door handles integrated into the bodywork, contributing to a cleaner profile.

At the rear, Skoda has carried over the same design theme seen at the front. T-shaped tail-lights are linked by a connecting element that recreates the loop motif, creating a recognisable lighting signature from both ends of the vehicle.

The Peaq is expected to become Skoda’s flagship electric SUV when it makes its public debut later this month.

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Modern Solid design language

According to Skoda, the Peaq has been developed using the brand’s Modern Solid design approach, which focuses on simplicity, clarity and strong proportions.

Talking about how he worked on creating these aesthetics, Karl Neuhold, Head of Exterior Design at Skoda Auto, explained, “In designing the exterior of the Skoda Peaq, we consistently applied the Modern Solid design language, combining clean lines, balanced proportions and distinctive elements. Precisely sculpted surfaces and clearly structured details create a confident, timeless presence, while signature features such as the T-shaped headlights and Tech-Deck Face express Skoda’s identity in a new electric era."

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