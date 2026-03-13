Royal Enfield's Flying Flea C6 electric bike spotted without camouflage

Royal Enfield’s electric sub-brand, Flying Flea, recently made headlines with the introduction of its first electric motorcycle, the C6 . The bike takes inspiration from the historic Flying Flea used by the British Army during World War II, blending retro design cues with modern electric technology. First showcased in Milan, the C6 stands out for its lightweight construction and distinctive girder front suspension.

Now, the upcoming electric motorcycle has been spotted testing on Indian roads in Chennai without any camouflage. The sighting suggests that Royal Enfield could be progressing steadily towards the model’s production readiness, with the test mule revealing its retro inspired design and key hardware.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a newly developed Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) that has been engineered in house. This system manages most of the bike’s physical and digital interfaces. According to Royal Enfield, the VCU plays a key role in optimising motor performance while also refining the overall riding experience by adjusting throttle response, braking feel, and regenerative braking behaviour. Many of these functions are expected to be accessible through a dedicated smartphone app.

Features

Royal Enfield has not revealed full details about the battery pack or electric motor yet. However, the Flying Flea C6 is expected to come equipped with several rider aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. The motorcycle will also support charging through a standard household three pin socket, making it easier for owners to charge the bike at home. Design elements suggest the presence of modern touches such as LED lighting and a digital instrument display.

Connected technology

The Flying Flea C6 was also showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025, where Royal Enfield confirmed a collaboration with Qualcomm to bring advanced connectivity features to the motorcycle. The bike is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon QWM2290 chipset, enabling connected services through the Snapdragon Car to Cloud platform. This integration will allow the motorcycle to support various real time connected functions.

Riding modes

The electric motorcycle will offer five preset riding modes that riders can choose from depending on their preferences or riding conditions. In addition to the predefined settings, riders will be able to customise ride mode combinations. The connected system also allows a compatible smartphone to function as a smart key, enabling the rider to unlock and start the motorcycle directly from their phone.

