Porsche Taycan GTS facelift breaks cover with 690 bhp of power

German luxury carmaker Porsche has expanded the Taycan lineup with two new variants and the facelift version of the sedan which comes with a more powerful engine offering enhanced performance. The carmaker has introduced the Taycna GTS facelift along with a Sport Turismo and Taycan 4 variant of the popular model. The three new variants complete the Taycan lineup which now has as many as 16 variants overall. The new Taycan 4, which is one of the entry-level version of the model, now offers all-wheel-drive system.

Here is a quick look at what each of these three new variants offer in terms of updates in engine and performance.

Porsche Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo

The new Taycan GTS offers 690 bhp of power in overboost, an increase of nearly 100 bhp compared over its previous version. This has been possible due to the introducetion of a new rear electric motor that offers an additional 106 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque. The optional Sport Chrono Package enables a further increase of 93 bhp for 10 seconds. The range of the electric vehicle, equipped with a 97kWh battery pack, is now 628 kms on a single charge which is around 120 kms more than the previous version. The Taycan GTS facelift can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 10.4 seconds.

Porsche Taycan 4

The Taycan 4 is now available as a sedan as well. Previously, the most affordable all-wheel-drive version was only available for the Cross Turismo. When launch control is active, the 2025 Taycan 4 offers 396 bhp of power with the standard battery and 423 bhp of power with the upgraded pack. It takes around 4.5 seconds to hit 100 kmph, which is marginally quicker than the rear-wheel-drive version. Available with two battery options, the Taycan 4 promises a range of around 559 kms ona single charge.

