Porsche Cayenne Electric goes big on screens: Interior revealed ahead of launch

The Porsche Cayenne Electric will be fully unveiled later this year, to be sold alongside the ICE-powered model. Positioned above the Macan EV , it will be offered in both regular and coupe SUV versions. But ahead of its official debut, the Stuttgart-based carmaker has given us a good look at what goes on inside the upcoming electric SUV. Stepping inside reveals a very modern cabin heavily lined with displays that have taken over the entire dashboard.

The whole ensemble is touted as the largest display area ever fitted inside a Porsche. With this, the driver gets a massive 14.25-inch curved digital cluster, which is an OLED screen with touch controls on the outer edges. This flanks a large 12.25-inch central display that curves down from the top of the dash to the centre console to double up as an infotainment and HVAC panel. Dubbed the ‘Flow Display’, this unit resembles modern foldable displays and features a ‘Ferry Pad’ palmrest at the bottom for ease of use.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Cayenne 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.42 Cr Compare View Offers Land Rover Defender 4999 cc 4999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.05 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati Grecale 3000 cc 3000 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.31 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2999 cc 2999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.88 Cr Compare View Offers BMW M4 CS 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.89 Cr Compare View Offers

The Cayenne EV further features an optional 14.9-inch passenger display, which offers in-car entertainment, app control, and video streaming on the go. The SUV also gets a heads-up display with augmented reality, with an effective display size of 87 inches.

Creature comforts and more

The Cayenne EV features Mood Modes, which coordinate lighting, climate controls, sound, and surface heating to provide the perfect interior ambience

While traditionalists may loathe the display-heavy interior, they will appreciate the availability of physical buttons for the temperature, fan speed, and volume controls. While these are positioned right below the central display, there are more controls on the Cayenne EV’s 3-spoke steering wheel, including a rotary drive-mode selector.

The centre console includes a moderately large cubby underneath the Ferry Pad for storing small items and mobile phones. The interior is decked out with ambient lighting and features surface heating, a new functionality that warms up contact patches, such as the seats, armrests and door panels. The Cayenne EV further features Mood Modes, which coordinate lighting, climate controls, sound, and surface heating to provide owners with the perfect interior ambience of their choice.

There are new interior materials, with leather now available in new colours such as Magnesium Grey, Lavender and Sage Grey. For those looking for a sustainable, vegan option, Porsche offers a Race-Tex interior with Pepita-print textile as a homage to older interior designs from the carmaker. The Cayenne Electric will further bring the largest panoramic glass sunroof ever fitted on a Porsche. It slides open at the front and features Variable Light Control with multiple transparency settings.

Also Read : 25 years of the Porsche Carrera GT – What makes it an analogue supercar icon?

The Cayenne EV will make over 1,000 bhp, claims Porsche:

The electric Cayenne is expected to make well over 1,000 bhp and deliver a single-charge driving range just short of the 600 km mark

While official power figures are yet to come out, Porsche claims the Cayenne EV will push well over 1,000 bhp. This is likely limited to the Turbo variants, with the base and mid-spec variants will probably deliver between 400-600 bhp. The electric Cayenne will feature wireless battery charging and is expected to provide a ~600 km single-charge driving range. This would keep it aligned with buyer expectations and maintain competitiveness against other high-performance luxury electric SUVs. While you await its launch, take a look at our detailed spec-sheet of everything we know about the Porsche Cayenne EV:

Category Specification / Features Variants Regular SUV and Coupe SUV Powertrain Over 1,000 bhp (Turbo variant) Range ~600 km (single charge) Charging Wireless battery charging Driver Display 14.25-inch curved OLED cluster Central Display 12.25-inch “Flow Display” with Ferry Pad palmrest Passenger Display Optional 14.9-inch entertainment screen HUD Augmented reality heads-up display (87-inch effective size) Controls Physical buttons for temp, fan, volume; rotary drive-mode selector Interior Features Ambient lighting, surface heating (seats, armrests, door panels), Mood Modes Materials Leather in new colours (Magnesium Grey, Lavender, Sage Grey); Race-Tex with Pepita-print option Sunroof Largest Porsche panoramic glass roof with Variable Light Control

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: