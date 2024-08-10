Ola's electric motorcycle teased ahead of official unveil

Ola Electric will be hosting their annual event on 15th August. The brand will be unveiling its first electric motorcycle at the event. The motorcycle will be the production version of the Roadster that was showcased earlier. In fact, the brand showcased a total of four electric motorcycles and all of them belonged to different segments.

Ola Electric is all set to launch its first electric motorcycle after announcing four concepts last year. Ola Electric has confirmed that the electric

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, earlier posted a photograph of himself conducting a test ride on the forthcoming electric motorcycle. The image has been intentionally blurred to obscure the motorcycle's details, preserving its variant and production-ready appearance until the official launch. Nevertheless, the electric vehicle manufacturer has released a series of four images that highlight various design features of the motorcycle. These images showcase the front section, which will accommodate the headlights, as well as the seat and the taillight.

Previously, Ola Electric had provided a preview of the headlight for the upcoming electric motorcycle, revealing the twin-pod LED headlight and distinctive rearview mirrors associated with this model. Based on the design elements unveiled by the company thus far, it appears that Ola is poised to introduce the street naked version of the motorcycle first.

Limited information is available regarding the specifications of the forthcoming electric motorcycle. Nevertheless, the electric vehicle manufacturer has confirmed that this model will feature batteries developed by Ola at its newly established facility dedicated to producing battery cells for electric two-wheelers. Previously, Bhavish Aggarwal indicated that these electric motorcycles would be equipped with the largest battery in their category, suggesting they will provide superior range compared to competitors.

Also Read : Ather to ramp up production of Rizta family electric scooter

Ola Electric introduced the concept version of these electric motorcycles last year, presenting four distinct variants: Roadster, Adventure, Cruiser, and DiamondHead. All models will be built on a unified platform. According to Ola, the DiamondHead is set to redefine the concept of an electric sports bike.

First Published Date: