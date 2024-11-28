Ola S1 Z launched at 59,999 with deliveries from 2025: Key highlights to know

Ola Electric expanded its electric two-wheeler lineup with the launch of two new models, out of which, the new Ola S1 Z range is aimed at urban and semi-urban commuters for personal uses. With the two models, Ola has introduced a new, removable battery pack that can be used as a portable home inverter. Removable batteries are easier to use than fixed batteries. With fixed batteries, users must find a charging station or a plug to charge their portable charger. In contrast, users can easily take out removable batteries and charge them at home or work. At charging stations, users can quickly swap a dead battery for a charged one, usually in just a few minutes.

The Ola S1 Z joins the S1 e-scooter portfolio with two variants aimed at slightly different use cases. While the base model caters to personal uses, the top-spec Z+ model is aimed at being a dual-use e-scooter that is capable of both private and commercial applications. If you are interested in purchasing an Ola S1 Z, here are some key highlights that you should consider: