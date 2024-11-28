Ola Gig and S1 Z e-scooters launched at 39,999 with removable battery packs

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 28, 2024

Ola says the new battery packs are swappable and can double-up as portable home inverters

The Gig and S1 Z get two variants each, all powered by the 1.5 kWh battery packs

The Ola Gig delivery e-scooter has one battery pack and comes at an introductory price of 39,999

Priced at Rs 49,999, the Gig+ variant is aimed for longer distances and heavier payloads with its dual battery setup

The base model gives 112 km of range and the Gig+ gives a combined 157 km 

The S1 Z starts from 59,999 and is catered towards urban commuters for personal uses

The base model rides on 12-inch wheels while the S1 Z+ variant gets 14-inch options

Priced at 64,999, the Z+ is a rugged dual-usage e-scooter and has additional accessories like two cargo racks

All new models are offered with an LCD instrument console
