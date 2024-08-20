Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric has launched its much-hyped electric motorcycles in India. The Ola Roadster series of electric motorcycles comprises three different variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. These three electric motorcycles come equipped with battery packs of various sizes and promise a variable power output and running range.
The Ola Roadster Pro is the EV manufacturer's flagship electric motorcycle. The electric bike carries a design that is in line with its smaller siblings Roadster X and Roadster, but there are distinctive elements as well. The Ola Roadster Pro comes available in two different choices, depending on the battery pack options. The 8 kWh battery pack version is priced at ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom), while there is a 16 kWh battery pack variant on offer as well, which is priced at ₹2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ola Roadster Pro comes challenging the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 in the Indian electric motorcycle market.
If you have been thinking of buying the Ola Roadster Pro, here are the key technical details of the electric motorcycle.
Unlike the siblings Roadster and Roadster X, the Ola Roadster Pro motorcycle comes available with two different battery pack options. The cheaper derivative gets an 8 kWh battery pack, while the top-end version comes with a 16 kWh battery pack. The 8 kWh battery pack gets charged from 0-100 per cent in 3.7 hours using a 2.2 kW home charger, while the bigger 16 kWh battery pack takes 7.5 hours to be charged from 0-100 per cent using a 2.2 kW home charger.
The Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle gets a 10-inch touchscreen TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The display shows a wide range of information about the motorcycle, while many functions and features can be accessed from the panel.
The Ola Roadster Pro comes powered by an electric motor, which is the most powerful among all the Roadster series electric motorcycles from the brand. This motor is capable of churning out 70 bhp peak power, irrespective of the battery pack choices. The motorcycle comes with four different ride modes - Hyper, Sport, Normal and Eco.
The Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle is claimed to be capable of running a certified range of up to 579 kilometres on a single charge. The 8 kWh battery pack variant claims to be capable of running up to 316 kilometres on a full charge, while the bigger battery pack equipped model promises up to 579 kilometres on a single charge. However, the real-world range has not been revealed and the range depends on driving behaviour as well as the riding modes selected.
The smaller battery pack variant of the Ola Roadster Pro is capable of running at a top speed of 154 kmph, while the 16 kWh battery pack version is claimed to run at a top speed of 194 kmph.