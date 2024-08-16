In pics: Ola Roadster e-motorcycle series launched in India
Ola Electric has just launched their first e-motorcycle lineup under the Roadster name and a starting price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). There are three
Ola Roadster e-motorcycle series has been launched with three variants and a starting price of ₹74,999 | Pictured above: Ola Roadster Pro
Ola Roadster e-motorcycles series on stage during a keynote from Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
The Ola Roadster is the mid-range variant from the series and it is available with three battery pack options. The top spec promises 17.4 bhp of peak power and 248 km of single charge range.
The Ola Roadster receives a 6.8-inch TFT display with MoveOS 5, and with it, the e-motorcycle will feature advanced regen, proximity unlock, single-channel ABS along with cornering ABS.
The Ola Roadster suspended by a monoshock at the rear and standard front forks. It sits on double-spoke alloy wheels with dual disc brakes and comes with Auto Hill Hold.
The Ola Roadster Pro is positioned as the top model from the series and is available with two battery pack options. The bigger variant promises 579 km of range on a single charge.
The Ola Roadster X is the entry-level variant of the e-motorcycle series and it is priced starting from ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster X is available with three battery pack options and promises 200 km of range on a single charge.
The Ola Roadster X is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD display that features MoveOS 5 with features such as advanced regen, cruise control, and turn by turn navigation.
Ola Roadster X is suspended by twin shock absorbers at the rear and standard front forks. It sits on front disc brakes with brake by wire technology.
First Published Date: 16 Aug 2024, 17:38 PM IST
