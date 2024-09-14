Ola Roadster electric motorcycle teased in video. Check out its features

Ola Electric has teased the Roadster in a video posted on the social media platform, X. In the footage, Ola has showcased an up-and-running model of its recently unveiled electric motorcycle. This model, showcased in the video is one of the most production-ready iterations of the motorcycle to date.

Ola Electric has unveiled the Roadster, showcasing its electric motorcycle in a video. The model features advanced specs, including various riding mod

The EV manufacturer has posted the video with a caption- “Where power meets precision. And technology drives every detail. Get unmatched performance with the Ola Roadster. 💫 Reserve now for ₹999."

Ola Roadster video teaser released: Features

The Ola Roadster promises a host of features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED projector headlamp, a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display, auto hill-hold assistance, Krutrim voice assistance, parking assist, group navigation, DIY modes with re-gen and throttle sensitivity adjustments.

In addition to this the Roadster also gets cruise control, tow, theft and tamper protection, cornering ABS, front and rear disc brakes, monoshock suspension, an IP67 rated battery and brake-by-wire technology.

Also Read : Ola customer frustrated with S1 writes placard saying ‘Please don't buy’

Ola Roadster video teaser released: Performance and range

The Roadster gets three riding modes including - Eco, Normal and Hyper. It boasts a claimed top speed of 126 km/h and a 0-40 km/h time of 2.2 seconds. The range of the mid-spec variant is an IDC certified 248 km for the 6 kWh variant. However, it remains to be determined how far it can go in actual riding conditions.

The Ola Roadster comes in three variants: Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro. Out of the lot, the Roadster is the middle-priced variant and comes in three battery capacities including a 3.5 kWh variant, a 4.5 kWh variant and a 6 kWh variant. The 3.5 kWh model starts at ₹1,04,999 (ex-showroom), the 4.5kWh costs ₹1,19,000 (ex-showroom) and the 6 kWh variant comes at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom). The bike maker has promised that deliveries start in March 2025. A few of the features that the Roadster gets are listed below.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: