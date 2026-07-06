Oben Electric starts Rorr Evo deliveries in Bengaluru

Oben Electric has begun customer deliveries of the Rorr Evo, starting with buyers in Bengaluru, after strong demand for the new electric motorcycle. The first handovers were marked by the company’s “First to Rorr" delivery event, and the rollout will expand to its 150 showrooms across India in the coming weeks. The Oben Rorr Evo is priced at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Strong early demand

The delivery milestone follows a fast response from the market. Oben Electric says the Rorr Evo received more than 25,000 bookings within 15 days of its launch in May 2026. The company describes that pace as the fastest demand accumulation in the category.

With deliveries now underway, Oben Electric is increasing output through its production facility, which has an annual capacity of 1 lakh electric motorcycles. The company says its manufacturing setup is fully operational and supported by an in-house, vertically integrated system.

Also Read : Oben Rorr Evo launched at ₹1.25 lakh with 180 km range, bookings now open

Network built for expansion

Oben Electric is backing the rollout with a growing service footprint. Its network includes dedicated Oben Care service centres across 90-plus cities in 18 States. The launch also arrives at a time when electric motorcycles are getting more attention in India.

What the Oben Rorr Evo offers

The Oben Rorr Evo comes with Oben’s SmartIQ system, an AI-based ride optimisation feature that can improve range by up to 15 per cent. It also gets a segment-first projector headlamp.

Power comes from Oben Electric’s 9 kW motor, which is about 12 bhp, paired with a 3.4 kWh LFP battery. The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 110 km/h, a claimed range of 180 km, and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds (claimed). Fast charging from 0-80 per cent takes 90 minutes (claimed), while the battery is covered by an 8-year warranty.

Also Read : Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at ₹1.27 lakh with up to 175 km range

Oben Rorr Evo connected features

The Rorr Evo also includes a 5-inch colour TFT display, OTA updates, turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, remote immobilisation, and fall detection with emergency SOS through Oben’s ARGUS connected technology platform.

Oben says it designs, develops, and manufactures all critical EV components in-house, including LFP batteries, motors, VCUs, chargers, and proprietary software. The company says this gives it tighter control over quality, supply chains, and future expansion.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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