New Tesla Model S And Model X To Get Larger Rear Infotainment Display

New Tesla Model S and Model X to get larger rear infotainment display

Tesla is upgrading the rear infotainment display of the Model S and Model X, which are slated to debut next year. An image posted on Facebook has revealed the larger and sleeker display installed in the EV, alongside the old one, highlighting the difference between the two. The image reveals that the new rear screen is significantly larger than the old one, thanks to a sleeker bezel than the current display. With the updated screen, the rear occupant area of the new Tesla Model S and the Model X appear considerably stylish and modern.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM
The new screen is expected to showcase cooler display than the old unit's warm display. (Image: Facebook/Vlad Ionut)

The new rear screen also appears to be a higher resolution one. It will likely offer a better definition of the graphics and text it displays. Also, being an upgraded display, it is expected to offer a better colour experience to the occupants. The new screen could come showing the true colours of the displayed objects, unlike the old screen's slightly warm look. In that case, the new screen could showcase a cooler image than the old display available in the outgoing Tesla Model S and Model X.

It is unknown if Tesla has added any new functionality to this new rear screen. However, there have been talks of introducing support for Bluetooth headphone connectivity directly to the rear occupant screen. But the US electric vehicle major is yet to confirm that.

Tesla has also been working on a refreshed version of the Model 3 that is slated to launch late next year. The updated Tesla Model 3 is expected to come with a revised front profile design compared to the current one, which is long due for an update. However, the major changes would be inside the cabin, where the automaker wants to simplify things. What is more interesting is the rumour of a Tesla Model S-like yoke steering wheel being introduced to the updated Model 3.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM IST
