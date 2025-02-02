MG ZS EV becomes dearer by up to 89,000. Here's which variant costs how much

JSW MG Motor has hiked the pricing of the MG ZS EV . With this move, the ZS EV becomes the latest model from MG to witness a price hike. Applicable with immediate effect, the electric SUV has become dearer by up to ₹89,000, based on the variant. The MG ZS EV is available in seven different variants.

MG ZS EV sits at the top of the car manufacturer's electric vehicle lineup in India. The range also comprises models like the MG Comet EV and MG Windsor EV. The Comet EV was launched in India as the most affordable electric car in the country. However, with the launch of the Vayve Eva electric car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at a price of ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the Comet EV has now become the second most affordable electric car in India. Interestingly, the price hike for the MG ZS EV comes at a time when all the automakers in India announced price hikes for their passenger vehicle range last month.

Here's a quick look at the spectrum of price hikes for the MG ZS EV.

MG ZS EV: Which variant costs how much

The top-spec Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory and Essence Dark Grey variants of the MG ZS EV have received the biggest price hike of ₹89,000. This is followed by the Exclusive Plus Dark Grey variant, which comes commanding a premium of ₹61,800 over current prices. The Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic Ivory and 100-year edition variants of MG ZS EV, which rivals the Hyundai Creta EV, will now cost ₹61,000 more.

The Excite Pro variant of the electric SUV has witnessed a price hike of ₹49,800. However, the prices of the entry-level Executive trim remain unchanged. With this price hike, MG ZS EV range now costs between ₹18.98 lakh and ₹26.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV: What powers it

Powering the MG ZS EV is a 50.3 kWh battery pack, which is paired with a single electric motor. This electric powertrain belts out 174 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. Additionally, the car manufacturer claims the ZS EV promises a range of 461 kilometres on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: