MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at 17.49 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the new Windsor Pro, bringing more features, advanced tech, and even more range to its top-selling electric vehicle. The new MG Windsor Pro is the new top-of-the-line variant and is priced at ₹17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the outright purchase option. The price will be applicable for the first 8,000 units.

The MG Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery with more range, Level 2 ADAS, Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging functionality, apart from a more upmarket cabin. It will be available with the battery rental option.

Buyers opting for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) feature on the new MG Windsor Pro will be able to buy the Windsor Pro from ₹12.50 lakh onwards, while the battery rental is available at ₹4.5 per km. Bookings for the new MG Windsor Pro will begin on May 8, 2025.

The MG Windsor Pro gets a new ivory and black theme interior that looks more premium compared to the all-black interior on the lower trims

MG Windsor Pro: What's New?

The new MG Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack that gives it a significant bump in range up to 449 km on a single charge. The Pro variant also packs newer features like Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with Traffic Jam Assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a lot more. The model comes equipped Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging that brings more versatility to the model.

The cabin has been spruced up with new dual-tone black and ivory interiors that add a premium touch to the new variant. The model also gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels that give the variant a different look, compared to the aero wheels available on the lower variants. The new MG Windsor Pro will be available with three new colours - Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver.

The MG Windsor Pro gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels instead of the aero wheels on the other trims

There's no change in the power output on the MG Windsor Pro, which uses the same front-axle-mounted electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

MG Windsor lower variants to remain on sale

In comparison, the standard MG Windsor EV will continue to be available in the three variants - Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. Prices start from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The lower variants miss out on the fancier features and dual-tone interior, but retain the same electric motor and performance. The lower trims also pack a smaller 38 kWh battery that offers a range of 332 km on a single charge.

