MG Windsor Pro launch confirmed on May 6, to get extended range, more features

JSW MG Motor India has announced the launch of a new variant of the Windsor EV . The new MG Windsor Pro is scheduled for launch on May 6, 2025, and will arrive with a new battery pack, styling elements, and more features and tech. The MG Windsor has been a super success for the automaker with over 20,000 units sold so far, and the new Pro variant could bring even more convenience for customers.

The upcoming MG Windsor Pro is expected to pack a bigger 50.6 kWh battery, extending the range to about 460 km, while there will be more creature comforts in the cabin too.

MG Windsor Pro: What to expect?

MG says the new Windsor Pro promises to offer customers more choices. The electric offering is expected to arrive with a larger battery pack that will pack more range than the current version. The Windsor, sold as the Cloud EV in Indonesia, gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack with a range of 460 km (CLTC) on a single charge. This version could be offered with the new Pro variant. For comparison, the current Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 332 km (MIDC) on a single charge.

The new Windsor EV Pro variant will push the model against newer compact electric SUVs like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and the like

MG Windsor Pro: Expected Features

The new Windsor EV Pro is also expected to arrive with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, which essentially allows the car to act as a mobile power station capable of charging small devices, from appliances to even powered tools. MG could also add features like an electrically adjustable front passenger seat and Level 2 ADAS, which are currently missing from the existing range. Furthermore, expect to see subtle styling enhancements on the exterior and interior.

The new MG Windsor Pro will sit above the current top-spec Essence variant, so expect most of the features to be carried over including the digital console, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fixed glass roof, ambient lighting, a reclining rear seat, and the 9-speaker Infinity audio system.

MG Windsor Specifications

Do not expect any change in the hardware with power coming from the single electric motor tuned for 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. It’ll be interesting to see if the Windsor Pro is offered under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme or will be exclusively sold at the full price. The current Windsor range starts from ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh when purchased under the BaaS option. Meanwhile, an outright purchase requires customers to shell out between ₹14 and ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Windsor Pro will compete against the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, Hyundai Creta Electric, BYD Atto 3, and even the lower variants of the MG ZS EV.

