MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Which electric SUV should be your pick

MG Windsor EV has been launched in India after a lot of hype . It comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV and as the third electric car from MG in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV . The Indian electric car market has been witnessing an increasing number of products being introduced over the last few years, in both the mass market and luxury segments. While homegrown Tata Motors holds the lion's share in this space, SAIC-owned British car marque MG Motor too grabbed a lot of attention with its respective electric cars. At the same time, automakers like Hyundai and Mahindra too offers their respective products in the mass-market electric car space in India.

In the Indian electric car market, Mahindra offers its own offering XUV400, which competes with the Tata Nexon EV. Here is a comparison between the MG Windsor EV and Mahindra XUV400.

MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Price

MG Windsor EV is available in three trim options. The SUV comes available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription costs ₹3.5 per kilometre. However, the complete price list per variant for this EV is yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV400 is priced between ₹15.49 lakh and 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the Windsor EV, the Mahindra XUV400 doesn't come with a battery subscription program.

MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400: Specification

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

The Mahindra XUV400 is available in two different battery pack options. While the XUV400 EC Pro gets power from a 34.5 kWh battery pack, the XUV400 EL Pro trim gets energy from a 39.5 kWh battery pack. The first trim offers up to 375 kilometre range on a single charge, while the latter one offers up to 456 kilometre on a full charge.

