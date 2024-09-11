MG Windsor EV launch today: Live and latest updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Windsor EV is all set for its official India entry today and will be the first crossover utility vehicle (CUV) from the manufacturer that also sells the ZS EV and Comet EV in the country. While JSW MG Motor India has the expertise of offering battery-powered mobility options, this is the first time it is entering the CUV space and is looking at backing its credentials of offering zero-emission, tech-loaded cars that also offer a whole lot of comfort. Now while the Windsor EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV that is already sold in several international markets, the India-specific model is likely to get some tweaks that would be unique to it here. Catch the live and latest updates from the launch of MG Windsor EV here.
Maruti Suzuki: The eVX concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo will be officially launched in its production form in 2025. It will be sold via the Nexa outlets and is likely to have a range of up to 500 kms.
Hyundai: The Koreans have confirmed four new EVs for the Indian car market. While the company already offers its Ioniq 5 at around ₹45 lakhs (ex-showroom), the newer models will be more affordable. The first? Creta EV planned for end of FY2025.
Mahindra: The Indian car maker is determined to play a formidable role in the country's EV space. While the XUV400 has not been able to make a mark, the newer products will be entirely new and across SUV body types.
Kia: Another Korean player in Indian car space, Kia has confirmed it will drive out its flagship EV9 three-row SUV in the market here. There is no timeline for the launch as yet.
Indian cities are some of the most polluted in the world. India imports most of its requirements for crude oil. And India has the world’s third-largest vehicle market. All of these factors are crucial in making a solid case for more and more EVs in the country. But at what cost?
India’s EV movement is being led by two-wheelers but electric cars still remain a very small percentage of overall passenger vehicle sales here. While there are several factors for it, the primary ones are relatively high purchase costs, lack of options and charging infrastructure. Tata Motors has a lion’s share in the Indian electric car market and JSW MG Motor India too is a key player. But very limited options in the ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh price bracket means there is not much attention on EVs from masses. Experts also say that mass adoption can only take place if more options in the under- ₹10 lakh spectrum is explored, even if these come at the cost of range. WagonR EV, anyone?
That the Cloud EV would be called Windsor EV in India was confirmed on August 1 with JSW MG Motor India explaining that the name is an ode to the Windsor Castle in the UK. “The Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide as a symbol of royalty and glory, which reflects in every detail of this CUV that exudes excellent craftsmanship, premiumness and, spaciousness," a press statement from the company had informed at the time.
MG isn't among the big-league players in the Indian car market. But it does see a lot of potential in the still-nascent electric car market where Tata Motors has a mammoth share. The likes of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are either not present or at least absent from the sub- ₹20 lakh price segment which also means newer players have a chance of competing on a level-playing field. Of MG's overall sales in the country, around 35 per cent to 40 per cent come from its electric models - ZS EV and Comet EV. Adding a third in the form of Windsor EV could potentially increase traction for the company even as others also look at entering battery-mobility space. Did you know that Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have already confirmed EVs for India?
In 2023, MG - owned by China's SAIC Motor - signed a joint venture with India's JSW Group. The name of the company changed to JSW MG Motor India and the partnership is primarily focusing on driving out new models, a majority of which would be powered by alternate fuel sources. Battery-powered cars are being seen as the key growth driver with officials claiming at least one new product launch every three to six months here. The same officials also claim that the company is aiming to sell one million EVs in India by 2030.
MG began its India journey in 2019 and the Hector was its product of choice at the time. The Hector remains its most popular model and competes in the mid-size SUV space. In the subsequent years, the company also drove out models like the three-row version of Hector, called Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV and Comet EV. The company has repeatedly underlined its ability to offer tech-heavy vehicles that primarily appeal to a younger car-buying audience. But despite the options in its product portfolio, it is Hector that remains the power player for the brand here.
