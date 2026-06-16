MG teases electric hatchback concept; to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

British automaker Morris Garages (MG) has teased an electric hatchback concept which is set to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, being held from July 9-12. Additionally, this concept electric hatchback, set to be introduced at the Goodwood Festival, is expected to rival the Volkswagen ID. Polo , BYD Atto 1 and the electric Mini Cooper , among others.

MG has teased a new electric hatchback concept ahead of its Goodwood debut, previewing a future rival to the VW ID. Polo. Meanwhile, MG’s upcoming Wuling-based SUV has been spotted testing again

MG Concept Electric Hatchback: Highlights

The teaser images suggest that it would boast elliptical headlights with two-stripe LED elements lighting it. In addition, it gets a closed-off grille, hinting towards its electric roots. Not only that, but the electric hatchback is set to receive the MG Badging on the C-pillar, along with rounded taillamps and an extended blacked-out spoiler. Interestingly, the electric hatchback boasts a more rounded body shape than other electric cars being sold by the company.

The electric hatchback concept is expected to be named MG 2, and the production version is set to be launched in Europe by mid-2027.

While the chances of the electric hatchback coming to India look slim, if it does arrive in the Indian market, it could be placed between the MG Comet EV and MG Windsor EV, competing against the likes of the Citroen eC3 and Tata Punch EV.

MG’s upcoming SUV spied yet again

The Wuling Starlight 560 was recently spotted at a charging station in a mall parking lot. It is expected to be MG’s newest SUV to be launched in the country, owing to its partnership with Wuling, which led to the introduction of the MG Windsor EV (Wuling Cloud EV) and MG Comet EV (Wuling Air EV) in the Indian market.

Also Read : Citroen eC3X teased ahead of India launch; will get fresh design and more features

The SUV is expected to feature a modern cabin, similar to other MG models. Key highlights include a large 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium leatherette upholstery, a 3.5-inch digital driver’s display, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a full-LED Lighting package, a two-spoke steering wheel, and 763 litres of boot space, among others.

Furthermore, the PHEV variant is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack, producing a combined peak power output of 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The fully-electric variant is powered by a 56.7-kWh battery pack sending power to a single electric motor generating 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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