HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Citroen Ec3x Teased Ahead Of India Launch; Will Get Fresh Design And More Features

Citroen eC3X teased ahead of India launch; will get fresh design and more features

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2026, 11:56 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Citroen has teased the updated eC3 electric hatchback ahead of its Indian launch. The eC3X will feature styling enhancements, a revamped interior, and improved features, while retaining the same electric powertrain and driving range of 250 km. Launch details are expected soon.

Image of the current Citroen eC3 is used for representational purposes only.
Image of the current Citroen eC3 is used for representational purposes only.
View Personalised Offers on
Citroen eC3 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Citroen has officially teased the updated eC3 electric hatchback ahead of its launch in India. Following the brand's recent update strategy for its ICE-powered models, the electric hatchback is set to receive a midlife refresh and will now carry the 'X' suffix, similar to the updated C3X, Aircross X and Basalt X.

The first teaser image reveals several styling enhancements that aim to give the electric hatchback a more premium appearance. The refreshed eC3X will feature a redesigned front bumper with a silver skid-plate-like insert, along with LED daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps. Other visual upgrades include outside rearview mirrors with integrated turn indicators and a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen eC3
BatteryCapacity Icon29.2 kWh Range Icon320 km
₹ 12.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon285 km
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3x (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 37.32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Interior to get major feature upgrades

Apart from the cosmetic revisions, Citroen is also expected to significantly improve the feature list of the eC3X. The updated model will receive a revamped cabin layout along with premium additions aimed at enhancing comfort and safety.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt X prices hiked by up to 40,000

The feature highlights are expected to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette seat upholstery, adjustable front headrests, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and six airbags as standard. These additions should help the eC3X better compete with newer rivals in the affordable EV segment.

Powertrain remains unchanged

While the design and equipment list are set for an upgrade, the eC3X will continue with the same electric powertrain as the current eC3.

The electric hatchback will use a 29.2 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. Citroen is expected to retain the claimed driving range of around 250 km on a single charge.

Launch expected soon

With the first official teaser now out, Citroen is likely to announce the launch date of the eC3X in the coming weeks. The update is expected to make the electric hatchback more appealing by addressing some of the equipment shortcomings of the outgoing model while retaining its familiar electric drivetrain.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2026, 11:56 am IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen India eC3 electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.