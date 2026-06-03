Citroen eC3X teased ahead of India launch; will get fresh design and more features

Citroen has officially teased the updated eC3 electric hatchback ahead of its launch in India. Following the brand's recent update strategy for its ICE-powered models, the electric hatchback is set to receive a midlife refresh and will now carry the 'X' suffix, similar to the updated C3X, Aircross X and Basalt X .

The first teaser image reveals several styling enhancements that aim to give the electric hatchback a more premium appearance. The refreshed eC3X will feature a redesigned front bumper with a silver skid-plate-like insert, along with LED daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps. Other visual upgrades include outside rearview mirrors with integrated turn indicators and a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

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Interior to get major feature upgrades

Apart from the cosmetic revisions, Citroen is also expected to significantly improve the feature list of the eC3X. The updated model will receive a revamped cabin layout along with premium additions aimed at enhancing comfort and safety.

Also Read : Citroen Basalt X prices hiked by up to ₹40,000

The feature highlights are expected to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette seat upholstery, adjustable front headrests, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and six airbags as standard. These additions should help the eC3X better compete with newer rivals in the affordable EV segment.

Powertrain remains unchanged

While the design and equipment list are set for an upgrade, the eC3X will continue with the same electric powertrain as the current eC3.

The electric hatchback will use a 29.2 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. Citroen is expected to retain the claimed driving range of around 250 km on a single charge.

Launch expected soon

With the first official teaser now out, Citroen is likely to announce the launch date of the eC3X in the coming weeks. The update is expected to make the electric hatchback more appealing by addressing some of the equipment shortcomings of the outgoing model while retaining its familiar electric drivetrain.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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