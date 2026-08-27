MG Hector Tomahawk EV caught your eye? Variant-wise features explained

MG has positioned the Hector Tomahawk EV as a three-row electric SUV with three trim levels: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. While the entire range uses the same battery, electric motor and charging hardware, buyers can choose between 5 and 7 seater configurations and equipment levels. Prices start at ₹19.5 lakh for the Excite and go up to ₹23.5 lakh for the top-spec Essence seven-seater.
The Hector Tomahawk EV is also available through MG’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. Under this arrangement, the initial purchase price drops substantially, but customers pay a battery rental fee of ₹4.9 per kilometre.
The Excite seven-seater costs ₹13.99 lakh under BaaS, compared with ₹19.5 lakh without it. The Exclusive seven-seater is priced at ₹15.99 lakh with BaaS and ₹22 lakh without the scheme. The Essence is available as a five-seater and seven-seater, priced at ₹16.99 lakh and ₹17.49 lakh respectively under BaaS. Their non-BaaS prices are ₹23 lakh and ₹23.5 lakh.
Power comes from a 69.2kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 bhp and 310 Nm. MG claims a 0-100kph time of 8.2 seconds, while the SUV has an MIDC-rated range of up to 517km. A 90kW DC charger can take the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in around 35 minutes. Using a 7.4kW AC charger, a 10 to 100 per cent charge takes approximately 12.5 hours.