MG Cyberster in mind? Delivery timeline, warranty and service packages explained

JSW MG Motor India has finally launched its much-awaited all-electric roadster, the MG Cyberster . Introduced on the heels of the MG M9 electric MPV, the MG Cyberster has been launched at a starting price of ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom). To be sold through the automaker's premium retail network, MG Select, the Cyberster's booking has already commenced. Deliveries of the MG Cyberster electric sports car are slated to start from August 10.

The MG Cyberster is powered by a dual motor setup, with each motor powering one axle and channelling power to all four wheels. The electric propulsion system onboard the MG Cyberster is capable of churning out 503 bhp peak power and 725 Nm of maximum torque. The electric sports car claims to be capable of running a range of up to 580 km on a full charge.

MG is offering a comprehensive warranty package for the MG Cyberster. Here is everything explained about the warranty package of the MG Cyberster.

MG Cyberster: Warranty explained

The MG Cyberster's standard all-inclusive warranty package includes one free inspection at two months or after 2,000 km, whichever is earlier. Under this plan, the car is covered for three years or unlimited kilometres, whichever is earlier. Also, it comes with three years or unlimited kilometres of roadside assistance, whichever is earlier.

Besides that, the MG Cyberster owners get a lifetime warranty package for the high-voltage battery pack, which is available only for the first owner of the EV.

In addition to the standard warranty coverage, the MG Cyberster owners can opt for an extended warranty package. The extended warranty package comes with coverage for up to five years or 1.5 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. Also, the electric car comes with an optional extended roadside assistance providing coverage up to the fifth year.

There is a Peace of Mind package, which includes preventive maintenance and wear-and-tear parts for up to five years or 75,000 kilometres, whichever is earlier.

