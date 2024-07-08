Mercedes-Benz adds 5-seater variant to the EQB electric SUV. Check price, range

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio today (July 8) with two new electric SUVs in India. After launching the EQA , its smallest electric car in the country, the German auto giant also introduced a new variant of the EQB electric SUV. The new variant of the EQB, which will be sold along with the existing variant, will offer five seat configuration besides other changes. The EQB 350 4M is priced nearly ₹6.5 lakh more than its seven-seater 250+ variant and will cost ₹77.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Mercedes-Benz had launched the EQB electric SUV in India back in December. The EV has also received subtle updates in its seven seater variant and has been priced at ₹70.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It was the most affordable electric car from the German carmaker in India until the EQA was launched today. In the 19 months that the EQB has been in the market, the electric SUV has played its part to help the carmaker clock 60 per cent growth in the luxury EV segment in the first six months this year.

Mercedes EQB 2024: What has changed

Mercedes-Benz has made subtle changes to the EQB electric SUV in its latest iteration. This includes AMG-like exterior design updates along with a new and sportier AMG line all-black interior theme. The dimensions of the EQB in its five seater version remains similar to its seven-seater avatar minus the third row seats. The electric SUV stands on 19-inch alloy wheels, gets sporty AMG line steering wheel, sports seats with memory function, ambient lighting and more.

Mercedes has also updated the EQB electric SUV with the introduction of level-2 ADAS technology. This has helped to enhance the safety quotient of the EV with features like active lane assist, lane keep assist, Head-up Display, automated parking, blind-spot monitoring autonomous emergency braking, turn-by-turn navigation, AR navigation and more.

Mercedes EQB 2024: Range

The battery pack inside the EQB has not changed. It is still the 66.5 kWh unit with an increased range of up to 535 kms in a single charge in the seven-seat variant. This is more than 110 km higher range over the outgoing model. The range in the five-seater variant of the EQB is much less at 447 kms, according to the carmaker. The EQB can generate 225 hp of maximum power and 390 Nm of peak torque. It has a electronically-limited top speed of 160 kmph.

