Mercedes-Benz launches EQA electric SUV at 66 lakh, promises 560 km range

Mercedes-Benz India on Monday launched the much-awaited EQA electric SUV in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹66 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQA comes as the German luxury car marque's entry-level electric SUV. It joins the automaker's lineup with siblings like EQB , EQE and EQS . The new EQA comes challenging rivals such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge , BMW iX1 , Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 .

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is essentially the pure electric avatar of the GLA SUV that is already available in India with ICE. Mercedes-Benz is already leading the luxury electric car market in India and with the launch of EQA, it aims to further strengthen that position.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Design

The Mercedes-Benz EQA comes with an overall silhouette that is identical to its ICE counterpart, the Mercedes-Benz GLA. What makes the electric SUV distinctive is the EV-specific styling including an enclosed front panel replacing the conventional grille adorning several three-pointed star elements, a connected LED DRL with signature LED headlights and redesigned bumpers with air vents to cool the battery pack underneath. The side profile of the EQA has been redesigned as well with EV-specific alloy wheels. The rear profile of the SUV gets a distinctive look, featuring connected tail lights as visible on the Mercedes-Benz EQB, which is already on sale in India. The SUV comes available in seven different colour options.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Features

The Mercedes Benz EQA’s cabin resembles the Mercedes-Benz GLA’s layout but with few EV-specific design additions. These include illuminated stars on the dashboard and copper-finished illuminated AC vents and trims, as seen in the Mercedes-Benz EQB as well. It sports a dual 10-inch infotainment screen setup with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include a dual-zone automatic climate control unit, heads-up display, keyless entry, 64-colour ambient lighting, a premium Burmester surround audio system, gesture controls, voice commands and a panoramic sunroof.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: Specification

The Mercedes-Benz EQA comes equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack paired with a front-wheel drive motor that produces 187 bhp peak power and 385 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV promises a 560-kilometre driving range on a single charge.

Available in a single EQA 250+ trim, the electric SUV is globally available in two other options - EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC. However, Mercedes-Benz is not bringing these two variants to India as of now.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA launched in India comes with a top speed of 160 kmph. It can spring from a standstill position to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. The electric SUV supports both 7.4 kW and 11 kW AC charging along with DC fast charging. The car manufacturer claims that the DC charger can juice up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 35 minutes.

Mercedes Benz EQA: Safety

The Mercedes-Benz EQA comes equipped with a wide range of safety features. These include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control, hill-hold, hill-descent and hill-start assist, a 360-degree surround view camera with front and rear parking sensors, parking assist and additional ADAS features like blind spot detection, emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

