US-based EV maker to make India debut with an SUV that promises 563 km range

Tesla could well have its first rival arrive in India even before it finalises its roadmap in the country. Fisker, an electric vehicle manufacturing startup based in the United States, has said it will make its India debut within the next few months with its flagship Ocean electric SUV. The EV is considered as a rival to the Tesla Model Y in US markets. Once launched, Fisker will sell only limited edition of the electric SUV, all of which will be imported.

Fisker was earlier scheduled to launch in India this month. However, the US-based EV maker has now confirmed that it will finally arrive in September. Fisker said that it will sell only 100 units of the Ocean electric SUV for a start. The company said that it will start manufacturing locally in the next few years. The EV maker says that it can start deliveries of the Ocean EV in India from the fourth quarter of the year which starts around the festive season.

The upcoming Fisker electric SUV will be called Ocean Extreme Vigyan. The limited units will be priced aligning with the European market. The electric SUV costs 69,950 euros which equals to around ₹65 lakh after rough conversion, without taxes. In US, the price of the electric SUV starts from $37,499 (about ₹31 lakh) in the United States.

The Fisker Ocean SUVs to be launched in India will be manufactured in Austria. Later, the California-based EV startup plans to manufacture its smaller five-seater electric car PEAR in India with Foxconn.

The range-topping Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV comes promising 563 km range on a single charge, while Ocean Ultra promises 547 km range. Tesla Model Y on the other hand offers a 531 km range on a single charge. The SUV is available in three different variants. Extreme and Ultra are the high-range models using nickel-based battery chemistry, while the base variant Ocean Sport uses iron-based battery chemistry. The Ocean Sport offers a 402 km range per charge.

The Fisker Ocean high-range models come with all-wheel drive as a standard feature. The SUVs come with a stylish design and a host of unique features. Ocean Extreme, the top trim of the electric SYV gets a solar roof that is claimed to provide enough power for 3,218 km of driving every year. There is a Hollywood Mode, which rotates the SUV's large 17.1inch touchscreen infotainment system from landscape to portrait orientation.

Fisker also claims that its Ocean range of SUVs will be able to power the owner's home in case of any emergency and charge other electric vehicles as well.

