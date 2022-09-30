Mercedes EQS launches as first 'Made in India' luxury EV: Live updates
- The Mercedes EQS 580, regarded by many as the world’s most luxurious electric car, will join the ranks of the EQC and the AMG EQS 53 in the German carmaker’s EV portfolio in India.
Here are all the live and latest updates from the launch of Mercedes EQS 580. ...read less
Will Mercedes EQS 580 offer the highest range in India?
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric vehicle will feature a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a four-motor set-up. Each axle of the luxury electric vehicle will also get a motor installed. The Mercedes EQS 580 EV promises to deliver a range of around 750 km, making it the highest range provided by any EV in the domestic market. However, in the real world, it is being expected that it might be lesser.
World's best luxury electric car?
The Mercedes EQS 580, regarded by many as the world's best luxury electric car, is a big statement of intent from the Germans. The EQS 580 is basically the electric avatar of the S Class sedan, which recently won the World Car of the Year award for best luxury car. It will borrow several luxury features from the ICE variant which will also include the gigantic 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen, which made its debut in India when Mercedes launched the AMG version of the EQS recently.
First Made-in-India luxury electric car
Mercedes-Benz' decision to locally manufacture the EQS 580 at its facility in Chakan shows the importance the German auto giant attaches to the Indian market. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will roll out the first unit of the locally assembled EQS 580 today at the launch event. The carmaker expects EVs to contribute one-fourth of its overall sales in India within the next five years. Local production would mean that Mercedes will be able to escape steep import duties to keep the price of the EV lower than usual.