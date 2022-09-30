HT Auto
Mercedes EQS launches as first 'Made in India' luxury EV: Live updates

  • The Mercedes EQS 580, regarded by many as the world’s most luxurious electric car, will join the ranks of the EQC and the AMG EQS 53 in the German carmaker’s EV portfolio in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 09:31 AM
German auto giant Mercedes-Benz is ready to take its EV game in India to the next level by getting into local production of its electric cars. The EQS 580, which will be officially launched today, will be the first from Mercedes-Benz to be locally assembled at its Chakan facility near Pune. The EQS 580 will be the third electric car from the Germans to be launched in India after the EQC and the AMG EQS 53. It will take on the likes of Porsche Taycan EV and Audi e-tron GT among others.

30 Sep 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Will Mercedes EQS 580 offer the highest range in India? 

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 electric vehicle will feature a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a four-motor set-up. Each axle of the luxury electric vehicle will also get a motor installed. The Mercedes EQS 580 EV promises to deliver a range of around 750 km, making it the highest range provided by any EV in the domestic market. However, in the real world, it is being expected that it might be lesser.     

30 Sep 2022, 09:08 AM IST

World's best luxury electric car? 

The Mercedes EQS 580, regarded by many as the world's best luxury electric car, is a big statement of intent from the Germans. The EQS 580 is basically the electric avatar of the S Class sedan, which recently won the World Car of the Year award for best luxury car. It will borrow several luxury features from the ICE variant which will also include the gigantic 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen, which made its debut in India when Mercedes launched the AMG version of the EQS recently. 

30 Sep 2022, 08:58 AM IST

First Made-in-India luxury electric car

Mercedes-Benz' decision to locally manufacture the EQS 580 at its facility in Chakan shows the importance the German auto giant attaches to the Indian market. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will roll out the first unit of the locally assembled EQS 580 today at the launch event. The carmaker expects EVs to contribute one-fourth of its overall sales in India within the next five years. Local production would mean that Mercedes will be able to escape steep import duties to keep the price of the EV lower than usual.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 08:58 AM IST
