Mercedes EQS launches as first 'Made in India' luxury EV: Live updates

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz is ready to take its EV game in India to the next level by getting into local production of its electric cars. The EQS 580, which will be officially launched today, will be the first from Mercedes-Benz to be locally assembled at its Chakan facility near Pune. The EQS 580 will be the third electric car from the Germans to be launched in India after the EQC and the AMG EQS 53. It will take on the likes of Porsche Taycan EV and Audi e-tron GT among others.

Here are all the live and latest updates from the launch of Mercedes EQS 580. ...read less