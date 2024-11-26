Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e launch today: Catch live and latest updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e are all set for their global debut today at an event in Chennai. While Mahindra has previously offered the XUV400 in the Indian car market, this is the first major all-electric move from the company. Teasers and spy shots have been doing the rounds for several weeks now but tonight is when both Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e will be finally revealed to global audiences. Stay up to date with the live and latest updates right here.
Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e are the first two models from the Indian car manufacturer to come out of its INGLO platform. This is an born-electric platform which essentially means it has been developed exclusively for EVs. This platform prioritises performance and efficiency while allowing design flexibility. It is also considered one of the lightest platforms in the industry and has a flat-foot structure. All future Mahindra EVs will make use of this platform.
Thank you for joining us for the launch of Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e. It promises to be an epic evening here in Chennai as both XEV 9e and BE 6e promise to usher in a new era of all-electric mobility for Mahindra and could galvanise the EV or electric vehicle market in the country.