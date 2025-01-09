Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Pack Three variant of the EV. Mahindra recently announced the price of the BE 6, along with the XEV 9e electric SUV. The full price list of the both electric vehicles, introduced in November last year, will be revealed at a later date.

Priced competitively, the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV will take on several electric cars offered in the compact EV segment in India. At its price point, some of the key rivals the BE 6 will compete with are the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV. Here is a quick look at how the three EVs compare in terms of prices, range, battery and power.

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Price comparison

Mahindra has priced its BE 6 electric SUV aggressively to give its rivals a run for their money. Its starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) is almost similar to that of the MG ZS EV which is offered at a starting price of ₹18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Even the top-end versions of both the electric SUVs are similarly priced. While the BE 6 is offered at ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the ZS EV comes at a price of ₹25.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv EV is the most affordable among the three with its price ranging between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Battery comparison

The Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV are the only two electric cars among the three to offer two choices of battery sizes. The BE 6 is offered with a 59 kWh unit in the entry-level Pack One variant and a 79 kWh battery pack for the top-end Pack Three variant. The Curvv EV also gets two battery packs, but they are smaller than the ones offered with the BE 6. The Curvv EV is equipped with a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh battery pack. The MG ZS EV gets the smallest battery among the three. The electric SUV comes equipped with a solo 50.3 kWh unit.

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Range comparison

With the largest set of batteries, the Mahindra electric SUV offers the longest range among the three electric cars. The smaller battery offers a range of up to 556 kms while the bigger battery promises to offer 682 kms of range in a single charge. In Comparison, the bigger battery in the Curvv EV offers up to 502 kms of range in a single charge, over 50 km less than the entry-level BE 6. The smaller battery of the Curvv EV offers up to 430 kms of range, about 30 kms less than what the single battery inside MG ZS EV promises.

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Power output comparison

The Mahindra electric SUV is the only model among the three which is offered with a rear-wheel drive system. The BE 6 electric SUV can generate between 228 bhp and 277 bhp of power while the peak torque output is 390 Nm depending on which variant one picks. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in under seven seconds. The Curvv EV is less powerful than the BE 6 with power output ranging between 145 bhp and 165 bhp while the torque output tops out at 215 Nm. The MG ZS EV can generate 174 bhp of power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Both the Curvv EV and ZS EV are slower by about a second than the BE 6. The EVs can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in around 8.5 seconds.

