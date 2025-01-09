HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Be 6 Vs Tata Curvv Ev, Mg Zs Ev: Compare Price, Range, Battery And Power

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Price comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 12:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV bookings will begin from February 14 while the deliveries are expected to start from March.
Mahindra BE 6 Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV
Mahindra has revealed the price of the top-end variant of the BE 6 electric SUV will be ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV will rival Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV at its price point.
Mahindra BE 6 Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV
Mahindra has revealed the price of the top-end variant of the BE 6 electric SUV will be ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV will rival Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV at its price point.

Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Pack Three variant of the EV. Mahindra recently announced the price of the BE 6, along with the XEV 9e electric SUV. The full price list of the both electric vehicles, introduced in November last year, will be revealed at a later date.

Priced competitively, the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV will take on several electric cars offered in the compact EV segment in India. At its price point, some of the key rivals the BE 6 will compete with are the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV. Here is a quick look at how the three EVs compare in terms of prices, range, battery and power.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be.05 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE.05
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Price comparison

Mahindra has priced its BE 6 electric SUV aggressively to give its rivals a run for their money. Its starting price of 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) is almost similar to that of the MG ZS EV which is offered at a starting price of 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Even the top-end versions of both the electric SUVs are similarly priced. While the BE 6 is offered at 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the ZS EV comes at a price of 25.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv EV is the most affordable among the three with its price ranging between 17.49 lakh and 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Battery comparison

The Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV are the only two electric cars among the three to offer two choices of battery sizes. The BE 6 is offered with a 59 kWh unit in the entry-level Pack One variant and a 79 kWh battery pack for the top-end Pack Three variant. The Curvv EV also gets two battery packs, but they are smaller than the ones offered with the BE 6. The Curvv EV is equipped with a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh battery pack. The MG ZS EV gets the smallest battery among the three. The electric SUV comes equipped with a solo 50.3 kWh unit.

Also Read : Mahindra bets big on XEV 9e & BE 6 electric SUVs, aims to sell 5,000 units per month initially

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Range comparison

With the largest set of batteries, the Mahindra electric SUV offers the longest range among the three electric cars. The smaller battery offers a range of up to 556 kms while the bigger battery promises to offer 682 kms of range in a single charge. In Comparison, the bigger battery in the Curvv EV offers up to 502 kms of range in a single charge, over 50 km less than the entry-level BE 6. The smaller battery of the Curvv EV offers up to 430 kms of range, about 30 kms less than what the single battery inside MG ZS EV promises.

Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Power output comparison

The Mahindra electric SUV is the only model among the three which is offered with a rear-wheel drive system. The BE 6 electric SUV can generate between 228 bhp and 277 bhp of power while the peak torque output is 390 Nm depending on which variant one picks. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in under seven seconds. The Curvv EV is less powerful than the BE 6 with power output ranging between 145 bhp and 165 bhp while the torque output tops out at 215 Nm. The MG ZS EV can generate 174 bhp of power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Both the Curvv EV and ZS EV are slower by about a second than the BE 6. The EVs can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in around 8.5 seconds.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles BE 6 Mahindra Curv EV Tata Motors ZS EV MG Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.