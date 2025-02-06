Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings to commence on Valentine's Day

Mahindra will open bookings for its newly developed EV SUVs, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e , on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The manufacturer recently also announced the delivery dates for both the XEV 9e and the BE 6. The deliveries of the Pack Three variant of both the cars are slated to begin from mid of March 2025.

Whereas, the deliveries of Pack Three Select and Pack Two will begin from June 2025 and July 2025, respectively. The deliveries of the entry level variants, One and One Above will begin in August 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Performance and range

While the set of features and design differ between the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. Both the XEV 9e and the BE 6e will also be available with the 59 kWh battery packs initially.

Mahindra claims that the BE 6e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a175 kW DC fast charger. While the range for the 59 kWh battery pack is not yet revealed, the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 682 km of range as tested by ARAI. The smaller battery pack is rated to produce 228 bhp, while the larger 79 kWh battery pack versions produce 278 bhp. The torque output remains the same across both the battery pack options at 380 Nm.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Pricing announced

Based on Mahindra's INGLO platform, both SUVs feature modern technology that has made waves worldwide. Features such as adaptive dampening, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, an ADAS suite, and dual or triple screens, depending on the model chosen, are offered at very competitive prices. The Mahindra BE 6 is priced starting at ₹18.90 lakh and goes up to ₹26.90 lakh (both ex-showroom). The XEV 9e on the other hand is priced starting at ₹21.90 lakh and goes up to ₹30.50 lakh (both ex-showroom). The BE 6 SUV will be offered in five trim levels whereas the XEV 9e is being offered in four different trims.

