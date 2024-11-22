Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e battery, power and charging details revealed

Mahindra has revealed more details about its upcoming electric vehicles XEV 9e and BE 6e ahead of their official debut next week. The carmaker has released yet another teaser video in which its President of Automotive Technology and Product Development explaining the batteries that will power the two electric SUVs, the charging capacity and power on offer. Mahindra will introduce the XEV 9e and BE 6e as the second and third EVs from its stable after the XUV400 EV on November 26 during an event to be held in Chennai.

Mahindra's upcoming electric vehicles are based on a new platform dedicated for EVs. Both the electric SUVs will have a futuristic look with sharp elements. The BE 6e electric SUV si expected to take on the likes of Tata Curvv EV among others. The deliveries of the models are set to begin from the last quarter of financial year 2024-25.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e: Battery, charging, expected range

Mahindra will equip the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs with two types of EV batteries. According to R Velusamy who heads the automotive technology department at Mahindra, the upcoming electric cars will get a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack to power them. The two EVs, based on Mahindra's new INGLO platform which will use the Blade battery technology borrowed from Chinese EV giant BYD, will be compatible with DC fast chargers. Velusamy said that both the EVs will be able to recharge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175kW DC fast charger. Expect the two batteries to offer between 450 kms and 500 kms range on a single charge.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e: Power and performance

Mahindra has also revealed what sort of performance is expected from the two electric SUVs. Velusamy revealed that both EVs will come with single electric motor placed on the rear axle. It will offer power output ranging between 228 bhp and 282 bhp. This would make the XEV 9e and BE 6e two of the most powerful electric cars in India. The BE 6e could also get two electric motors and could offer better power output.

Mahindra EV 9e, BE 6e: Design, features confirmed so far

Mahindra had earlier released multiple teaser videos to share how the teo EVs will look like and offer in terms of features. Both the electric SUVs will have a futuristic design. The XEV 9e will get a connected LED lightbar at the front along with a vertical light system. It will also come with a closed grille and a swooping bonnet with the new Mahindra EV logo. The BE 6e will get XUV 3XO-inspired light system at the front. The EV will get a BE 6e badging on the bonnet instead of Mahindra logo.

According to the teaser videos, the EVs will offer features like a dual screen layout in BE 6e and a triple screen layout in XEV 9e, a massive panoramic sunroof, a nearly-squared steering wheel with an illuminated logo at the centre and mounted controls and toggle buttons. Both electric SUVs are expected to offer ADAS technology among other features like wireless charging, ventilated seats among others.

