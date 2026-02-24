Lamborghini Lanzador EV axed, CEO Stephan states weak demand as reason

Lamborghini has decided to halt development of its all-electric Lanzador, marking a significant shift in the brand’s electrification roadmap. The concept had promised a glimpse of the brand’s electric future, but that future will now take a different route.

According to multiple international media reports, the decision comes after months of internal discussions and feedback from customers and dealers.

From future icon to rethink

When the Lanzador concept was unveiled nearly three years ago, it was presented as a major step in Lamborghini’s electrification journey. A production version had originally been targeted for the latter half of the decade, before being delayed. Now, the fully electric version has been cancelled altogether.

Customers still want ICE

Stephan Winkelmann mentioned that interest in a Lamborghini without a V8 or V12 engine remains extremely low among the brand’s traditional clientele. Reports suggest the company spent over a year evaluating whether to proceed, weighing market data alongside dealer and customer input.

Hybrids as the middle ground

While the pure EV has been dropped, the Lanzador name has not disappeared. Instead, the company is expected to focus on plug-in hybrid technology, pairing combustion engines with electric assistance.

A similar philosophy is guiding the future of the Urus SUV, which will continue with electrified petrol power rather than switching to a full battery-electric setup for now.

Emotion still matters

As emissions regulations tighten, especially in Europe, manufacturers are under pressure to electrify. However, Lamborghini’s leadership believes today’s EVs do not yet deliver the emotional experience, sound, feel and character that its buyers expect.

For now, plug-in hybrids appear to be the compromise: cleaner than traditional engines, but still able to preserve the performance identity that defines the brand.

