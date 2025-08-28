HT Auto
Bridgestone made a tyre just for the Lamborghini Fenomeno. Check what's special…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2025, 18:10 pm
  • Lamborghini's Fenomeno supercar, with 1,080 bhp and a 0-100 kmph time of 2.4 seconds, will get exclusive Bridgestone tyres tailored for its performance.

Lamborghini Fenomeno
From the sides, the Fenomeno continues to have that wedge shape design that we have seen on sports cars from Lamborghini.
Lamborghini Fenomeno
From the sides, the Fenomeno continues to have that wedge shape design that we have seen on sports cars from Lamborghini.
Bridgestone has taken exclusivity to another level by creating tyres tailor-made for Lamborghini’s latest limited-run masterpiece, the Fenomeno. With only 29 units ever to leave Sant’Agata Bolognese, this V12-powered supercar pushes boundaries not only with its record-shattering performance but also with the rubber it runs on.

Why did Lamborghini need a special tyre?

The Fenomeno isn’t just another addition to Lamborghini’s stable, it is the fastest model the company has ever built, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in just 2.4 seconds and reaching 200 kmph in 6.7 seconds. With a massive 1,080 bhp on tap, ordinary tyres simply wouldn’t cut it. To harness that kind of power, Lamborghini turned to its long-time partner, Bridgestone, to engineer tyres capable of matching extreme performance with road-ready reliability.

What makes the Bridgestone Fenomeno tyres unique?

Bridgestone developed a bespoke version of its Potenza Sport ultra-high-performance tyres exclusively for the Fenomeno. Offered in 265/30 ZRF21 at the front and 355/25 ZRF22 at the rear, these tyres are tuned for enhanced steering precision and grip to handle the Fenomeno’s enormous power and speed. They also feature Run-Flat Technology (RFT), which allows drivers to continue for up to 80 km at 80 kmph even with zero pressure. For those who plan to take the car to the circuit, Bridgestone has also created a semi-slick, high-grip version designed for racetrack performance while staying road legal, available in 20- and 21-inch sizes.

Bridgestone and Lamborghini on the partnership

Radoslaw Bolkowski, Vice President of original equipment sales at Bridgestone, said the tyres were built to “unleash the full potential of Lamborghini’s most powerful V12 ever," highlighting the balance between control, grip and precision.

Christian Mastro, Lamborghini’s marketing director, noted that tyres are often overlooked in the performance equation, adding, “Outside of technical updates, 70% of improvements in these cars today come from advances in the tyres they sit on."

More than just tyres

By designing a custom tyre around the Fenomeno, Bridgestone has underlined just how critical rubber is to modern supercar engineering. In Lamborghini’s fastest and most exclusive creation to date, the tyres aren’t just accessories, they’re as vital as the 1,080 bhp V12 roaring under the hood.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2025, 18:10 pm IST
TAGS: fenomeno bridgestone

