Kinetic DX vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter to pick?

Kinetic DX is the latest electric scooter that has been launched in India. The Kinetic DX electric scooter comes as an all-electric iteration of the original Kinetic Honda DX scooter, which is considered one of the iconic models in the country. Launched at a starting price of ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV brings back the nostalgia of the original DX. Pricing of the EV goes up to ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kinetic DX EV takes design inspiration from the original model, but there are electric vehicle-specific design elements that make it distinctive. The EV sports a distinctive LED headlight, flanked by a Kinetic logo-shaped LED daytime running light. Also, there is a visor with the Kinetic branding, which adds a subtle nod to the Kinetic Honda DX. The company has added a plethora of interesting design elements and features that help it stand apart from the rest of the models in the segment.

Despite the enthusiasm around this scooter, Kinetic DX's job is not going to be easy. It will have to compete with a host of electric scooters in the segment. One of them is the Ather Rizta, which has made its space as one of the most practical electric scooters.

Here is a quick comparison between the Kinetic DX and Ather RiZta electric scooters.

Kinetic DX vs Ather Rizta: Price

Kinetic DX is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Ather Rizta is priced between ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the three variants on offer.

Kinetic DX vs Ather Rizta: Specifications

The Kinetic DX+ is powered by a 2.6 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery developed, which promises an IDC-rated range of up to 116 kilometres on a full charge. The electric powertrain of the DX churns out 6.4 bhp of peak power making it capable of achieving a top speed of 90 kmph.

The Ather Rizta is available in three variants. Rizta S is available with a 2.9 kWh battery pack, while the Rizta Z comes available with a 2.9 kWh unit and a 3.7 kWh unit. The 2.9 kWh battery pack promises up to 123 kilometres range on a full charge, while the 3.7 kWh battery pack offers up to 159 kilometres of range. All three variants of the Rizta are capable of running at a top speed of 80 kmph.

