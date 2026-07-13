Kia Syros EV spotted undisguised; expected with up to 520 km claimed range

Kia's next electric SUV for India appears to be ready for launch, with the Syros EV now emerging undisguised ahead of its expected arrival later this month. The latest sighting not only offers the clearest look yet at the production-spec model. Signs likely point to two battery options and a claimed range of over 500 km for the larger pack. After its launch, the Kia Syros EV will face competition from rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor.

Two battery packs expected

The Kia Syros EV is expected to borrow its electric powertrain options from the Carens Clavis EV. The entry-level version is expected to use a 42 kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of around 420 km. Buyers opting for the larger 51.4 kWh battery could see a claimed driving range of about 520 km.

Both versions are likely to drive the front wheels through a single electric motor, although Kia has not yet revealed official range, power or torque figures. Media reports indicate that prices could fall between ₹15.5 lakh and ₹20.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Kia Syros EV teased for the first time

Exterior changes are minimal

Rather than adopting a completely new look, the Syros EV stays visually close to the petrol-powered model. Most body panels appear unchanged, helping Kia maintain a familiar design while making a few EV-specific revisions.

The nose gets a slimmer grille and a slightly redesigned bumper, while the signature vertical LED headlamps and triangular body-coloured inserts continue unchanged. Along the sides, the SUV retains the distinctive thick B-pillar, upward-sweeping window line near the rear, and black cladding around the lower body.

The test vehicle also wore a new dual-tone alloy wheel design, expected to be 17 inches in size. Another notable detail was the front door handles, which appeared extended, hinting at motorised flush handles on the production model.

The rear section receives even fewer changes. The vertical LED tail-lamps, high-mounted L-shaped lighting elements and bumper design are shared with the ICE version. The only obvious visual clue is the 'EV' badge on the tailgate.

The Kia Syros EV's cabin closely resembles the ICE model.

Also Read : If I were buying the Kia Seltos, this is the variant I would choose

Interior spotted as well

The cabin also appears to closely mirror that of the standard Syros. It retains the dual-screen arrangement for the infotainment system and digital driver's display, along with the same three-spoke steering wheel and physical controls for climate and media functions.

However, the electric version introduces paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, which are expected to adjust regenerative braking levels. The spotted vehicle also featured USB charging ports and an integrated dash camera.

Expected equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats and rear seat base ventilation. It remains to be seen whether Kia will offer an ADAS package on the Syros EV, as the technology was dropped from the MY26 update of the petrol-powered Syros.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: