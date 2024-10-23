Kia EV4 spied before global debut. Will this new electric sedan come to India?

The Kia EV4 was initially showcased during the South Korean carmaker’s first annual EV Day event, last year in October. While it existed merely in concept form, spy shots of a test mule have emerged recently, suggesting that Kia will bring this electric sedan to the market. The Kia EV4 is expected to be unveiled near the end of 2024 in its full production guise, and upon release, it will join the existing EV3 and EV5 electric SUVs as part of the carmaker’s low-cost electric car lineup.

Expected to debut in late 2024, the Kia EV4 will join the low-cost electric lineup that currently includes the EV3 and EV5. Its design merges sedan an

Kia wishes to cement itself as a leading carmaker in the electric era and low-cost models that shrink the barrier of entry are key to its strategy. At present, electric cars on average command a great premium over ICE-powered models, shunning away interested buyers. Chinese manufacturers have, so far, dominated the market with highly subsidised and affordable EVs that provide great value to the average consumer.

This has effectively taken away a sizeable chunk of sales from Western competitors looking to make their mark on the budding EV industry. To match China’s game, carmakers around the world are increasingly making attempts to roll out low-cost electric cars and Kia is looking to cash in on the same.

The Kia EV4: What do we know so far?

The Kia EV4 is touted as an "entirely new type of EV sedan" that almost crosses over into the crossover category. It features a long silhouette with sharp, wide fenders and a roofline that gradually tapers off into a ducktail spoiler. The concept model pulls design elements from the Kia’s latest electric cars, such as the newly-launched EV9 SUV, while retaining the wide, imposing stance of a sports car. It features vertical headlamps and tail lamps positioned at the outermost edges of the front and rear fascias.

The cocoon-like cabin of the concept model is draped in recycled cotton which is further treated with natural dyes. The EV4 is expected to include the carmaker’s next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit that is currently featured on the EV5. This incorporates a panoramic display with a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. The display unit also contains a five-inch digital panel for the car’s climate control.

Kia’s EV roadmap: Will the EV4 electric sedan come to India?

Kia had first unveiled the EV3, EV4, and EV5 as concept cars during the 2023 EV Day event. Outlining its global EV strategy, the South Korean carmaker stated that emerging markets with a slower rate of EV adoption would first be introduced to the EV6 and EV9 models. Kia added that these initial launches would be followed by subsequent releases of its low-cost electric models to “diversify product offerings and cater to various customer preferences." While the EV3 and EV5 have already been launched in select markets, the electric sedan is the only one left to come out of the box.

In India, we already have the Kia EV6 electric sedan and the Kia EV9 all-electric SUV was recently launched here as well. While unconfirmed, this suggests that the EV3 and EV5 may be among the next models Kia wishes to bring to India as part of its entry-level range. The Kia EV4 will likely follow behind these respective launches if the sedan is slated for an India release.

The South Korean carmaker’s Indian lineup currently has only one sedan, and that spot goes to the ageing Kia EV6 which is exclusively offered in the older MY23 guise. If brought to our shores, the EV4 will be positioned below the EV6 or might replace the older sibling altogether. As of now, there is no way of knowing whether the Kia EV4 will come to India but if it does, there is a high chance that it enters the market as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with a high markup.

