Jitendra EV Yunik launched at 1.24 lakh, gets 118 km of range. Check details

Indian electric two wheeler startup, Jintendra EV has launched its new electric scooter, Yunik. The Jintendra EV Yunik is priced at ₹1.24 lakh, ex-showroom, and the deliveries of the e2W will begin from January 15, 2025. Additionally, the company plans to launch two more variants of the electric scooter, Yunik Lite and Yunik Pro in October 2025 with a starting price of ₹92,000, ex-showroom.

The Jintendra EV Yunik features a 3.8 kW LMFP detachable battery which offers a claimed range of 118 km per charge. Furthermore, the Yunik is said to feature industry-first HyperGear powertrain with Spin Switch Riding Modes. The company claims that the Jintendra EV Yunik can reach a top speed of 75 kmph.

Jintendra EV Yunik: Features

The Yunik features dual disc brakes, 12-inch tubeless tyres with alloy wheels, and side stand sensors for rider safety. Added conveniences such as keyless entry, a USB charging port, and a smart digital LED cluster with advanced displays make it an everyday essential. Additionally it also gets ChromeArc LED headlamps, Radiant Hex LED tail lamps and EagleVision LED blinkers.

Interestingly, the electric scooter also gets a Bluetooth-connected battery with a thermal propagation alert that integrates the JENi application which provides smart connectivity and intuitive controls for an enhanced riding experience.

In terms of accessories, customers can opt for Yunikrown, a smart technology helmet with Bluetooth connectivity for calls, music, and navigation, a rear passenger helmet holder, Yunikase detachable bag designed for storage and convenience and Yunikart Booster, a solution to move the vehicle in case of a puncture.

The electric scooter comes with a three-year or 50,000 km warranty on both the vehicle and battery and is available in five colors—Meadow Green, Dusk Blue, Forest White, Volcano Red, and Eclipse Black. The Nashik-based electric two-wheeler maker had earlier launched he Primo electric scooter priced at ₹79,999.

The Jitendra EV Primo comes with a 60V, 26Ah battery pack that promises a range of 65 km on a single charge. The model comes with a top speed of 52 kmph with a 7-degree gradient ability. The e-scooter comes with a telescopic forks and a hydraulic fork with a spring coil.

