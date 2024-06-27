Check out Hyundai's latest EV with 350 km range 

Hyundai has unveiled its new electric vehicle in the global market.
It is called Inster and is based on the Casper
In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Inster measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width and has a height of 1,575 mm.
The wheelbase measures 2,580 mm. The boot space measures 280 litres.
There are two battery pack options on offer. There is a 42 kWh unit and a 49 kWh unit.
They have a claimed range of over 300 km and 355 km and run on 266 V and 310 V architecture respectively.
The battery takes 4 hours and 4 hours 35 minutes to charge for the standard battery and long-range battery fully.
The smaller battery pack's electric motor produces 95 bhp and has a top speed of 140 kmph whereas the larger battery pack has a max power output of 113 bhp and a top speed of 150 kmph.