India-bound Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV gets a long wheelbase version for China

Audi has pulled the wraps off the new Q6L e-tron at the ongoing Beijing Auto Show 2024 for the Chinese market. The new Audi Q6L e-tron is the extended wheelbase version based on the Q6 e-tron, which debuted earlier this year. While the standard Q6 e-tron is India-bound, the new long-wheelbase version has been specifically developed for China and packs more space for a comfortable second row.

While the standard Q6 e-tron is India-bound, the new long-wheelbase version has been specifically developed for China and packs more space for a comfo

Compared to the standard model, the Q6L e-tron’s extended wheelbase version gets a 105 mm longer wheelbase allowing for more generous rear-seat legroom. It measures 4,884 mm in length, 1,965 mm in width, and 1,687 mm in height with the wheelbase now measuring 2,995 mm.

Also Read : 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron luxury electric SUV makes global debut with 625 km range

The long wheelbase makes way for a larger battery pack allowing for the range to extend up to 700 km (CLTC range)

The long wheelbase makes way for a larger battery pack allowing for the range to extend up to 700 km (CLTC range), as opposed to 625 km (WLTP Cycle) on the standard wheelbase model. The China-spec model also gets a new colour called Lilac Grey.

Visually, the Q6L e-tron gets an extended wheelbase increasing its overall length, while the sweeping roofline has been stretched as well to match the same. Moreover, the front end has been redesigned with slightly flared headlamps, a revised grille and a reworked bumper. The Chinese model rides on 21-inch alloys but with a different design.

Audi has been building the “L" (long wheelbase) models for the Chinese markets for decades. The company has specifically developed the A6L, A4L Q5L, A8L and A8L Horch specifically for the market’s needs. In India, Audi retails the A8L with the longer wheelbase, while the rest of the range remains in the global spec.

The Audi Q6L e-tron gets two variants with a342 bhp RWD and 463 bhp AWD Quattro in China

“With the Q6L e-tron, we are bringing the technological benefits of our new Premium Platform Electric to China. The model underscores our promise to offer electric vehicles in all core segments by 2027," said Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, during the world premiere at the Beijing Auto Show.

Power on the Audi Q6L e-tron will come from the 342 bhp rear-wheel drive version, while a Quattro all-wheel drive variant will pack 463 bhp. The former will be the more efficient variant according to Audi. Furthermore, the L model will pack a 107 kWh battery pack, 7 kWh more than the standard version, which will be available on the Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron quattro globally. The new PPE architecture also supports 800-volt technology allowing DC charging up to 270 kW

Most of the features will be carried over from the standard Q6 e-tron but there will be additions for Chinese customers including an exclusive interior upholstery, as well as a tailor-made adaptive Driving Assistant Pro and the Parking Assistant Pro that will assist the driver much better.

The Audi Q6L e-tron will enter production in China in the last quarter of 2024 with customer deliveries to begin in 2025

The new Audi Q6 e-tron is based on the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that will underpin the next generation of EVs from the manufacturer. The new Q6L e-tron extends on the same and is scheduled to make a public debut in the fourth quarter of 2024 in China. Production will begin at the brand’s new facility in Changchun, China, by Audi with local partner FAW. Customer deliveries will begin in 2025 in China and will be joined by the Audi Q6 e-tron next year.

First Published Date: