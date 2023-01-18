In pics: Lexus LFZ at Auto Expo 2023 previews the brand's electrified future
Lexus LFZ concept is a key part of the Toyota-owned brand's Electrified range.
Lexus showcased its LFZ Electrified concept at Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Lexus LF30 concept.
Like LF30, the LFZ too is influenced by Lexus Tazuna cockpit concept that emphasises on comfort and luxurious experience of the ocupants.
The LFZ coms incorporating a fluid and smooth design with elements like LED lighting, sharp cuts and creases, large wheels etc.
The LFZ gets a Mark Levinson audio system with noise-cancellation technology.
Lexus LFZ gets power from a 90 kWh battery pack enables it to run 600 km range on a single charge and at a top speed of 200 kmph, with a sprinting capacity of 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds.
