Hyundai's new electric micro SUV spotted testing in India

At the start of this year, a spy shot of Hyundai 's new SUV was spotted in Mumbai. Now, the same SUV has been spotted in Goa but in an all-electric avatar. It is a sub-4 metre SUV that we are expecting to get unveiled by the end of this year. This electric model could be a game-changer for the brand as it would be the most affordable one in the portfolio.

As of now, the most affordable electric vehicle that Hyundai sells is the Creta Electric, after which there is the Ioniq 5. The Creta Electric is priced between ₹18.02 lakh and ₹24.70 lakh, whereas the Ioniq 5 costs ₹46.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. So, there is a significant price gap between the two models.

There is a possibility that this new electric vehicle is the first one from Hyundai that was fully developed and built in India from the ground up. Whether it will have a born electric platform is something that we do not know as of now. Once launched, the new electric vehicle from Hyundai will go against the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and Tata Nexon EV.

A few things we can expect from the new EV are at least a dual-screen layout for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. There would also be wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on offer. It would also use the new steering wheel that we have seen on the Venue and the Verna, it is a three-spoke unit with four dots instead of the Hyundai logo.

The test mule was camouflaged thoroughly, but we can make out that the design language is a bit boxy, and there would also be aero-inspired alloy wheels to improve aerodynamics and efficiency. We have already seen such design of the alloy wheels on other electric vehicles and few ICE-vehicles as well.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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