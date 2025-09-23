HT Auto
Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched in India, priced at 39.99 lakh

Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched in India, priced at 39.99 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 23 Sept 2025, 14:21 pm
The introductory price is for early-bird customers who pre-book the Volvo EX30 before October 19, 2025. The price will see an increment once the introductory period ends. 

Volvo EX30
The Volvo EX30 is the brand's most accessible offering. The pricing undercuts rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, and the like
Volvo EX30
The Volvo EX30 is the brand's most accessible offering. The pricing undercuts rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, and the like
Volvo Auto India has announced prices for the new EX30 electric SUV. The Volvo EX30 has been launched at an introductory price of 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom, with new GST) for early-bird customers who pre-book the offering before October 19, 2025. The price will increase to 41 lakh once the introductory period ends. Deliveries for the EX30 will commence in the first week of November.

Volvo EX30: Specifications

The EX30 is Volvo’s most accessible offering in India, and will be locally assembled at the brand’s facility in Hosakote, Bengaluru, in Karnataka. The India-spec model comes with a 69 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 480 km (WLTP) on a single charge. Power comes from a single rear-axle electric motor tuned for 268 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 5.3 seconds with the top speed restricted to 180 kmph.

Also Read : Volvo EX30 Review: A stylish, sustainable, and surprisingly quick compact EV for the city

Volvo is offering an 11 kW wallbox charger with the EX30, which promises 0-100 per cent charge in seven hours. The model gets an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty as standard. The vehicle comes with a 3-year vehicle warranty as standard, along with a 3-year Volvo Service Package and three years of roadside assistance.

The interior of the Volvo EX30 is very minimalistic. The brand has used sustainable materials throughout the cabin.
The interior of the Volvo EX30 is very minimalistic. The brand has used sustainable materials throughout the cabin.

Volvo EX30: Features

The cabin comes with a host of features, including five ambient lighting themes, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Google built in, 5G connectivity, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Other features include a fixed panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, one-pedal drive, wireless charging, LED headlamps with active high beam, Nordico upholstery, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Volvo EX30: Rivals

The Volvo EX30 undercuts its rivals by a decent margin. The electric SUV competes against models like the Hyundai/ioniq5" target="_blank">Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, Kia/ev6" target="_blank">Kia EV6, MINI/countryman" target="_blank">MINI Countryman Electric, and more.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2025, 14:21 pm IST
TAGS: Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30 Volvo India electric SUV

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

