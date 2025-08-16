Volvo India teases EX30, the brand's upcoming electric SUV. Here's what to expect…

Volvo Cars India has teased its upcoming EX30 SUV on the social media platform, Instagram. The Volvo EX30 will be positioned under the EX40 (formerly C40 Recharge) and will cater to the category of premium compact SUV buyers. The EX30 has already been on sale in the international market for a little while now, and the carmaker will be bringing it into the country in the form of Completely-Knocked-Down units.

Rivals of the EX30 in India will include the BMW iX1 LWB, Mercedes-Benz EQA, BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6. The EX30 is a crucial product for Volvo in India as it blends compact dimensions with premium features, sustainable design, and strong performance. With its positioning, the SUV has the potential to bring new buyers into Volvo’s EV family while strengthening the brand’s foothold in the fast-growing premium electric SUV market.

Volvo EX30: Dimensions and design

Measuring 4.23 metres in length, the EX30 is about 20 cm shorter than the XC40 Recharge. Despite its compact footprint, the SUV offers generous cabin space thanks to a long wheelbase. The design language stays true to Volvo’s identity: a clean, closed grille with the iconic logo, signature Thor’s hammer LED headlights, and tail lamps that extend into the C-pillar, giving it a modern and distinctive stance.

Volvo EX30: Interior and features

Inside, the EX30 continues Volvo’s minimalist approach. The dashboard is button-free, dominated by a vertically mounted 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that controls everything from climate settings to navigation and multimedia. The system, developed in collaboration with Google, integrates Google Maps, Spotify, and YouTube, while additional apps can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. Notably, the SUV skips a traditional driver display, instead relying solely on the central screen. Adding to its uniqueness is a steering wheel with a flat top and bottom design, further emphasising its futuristic appeal.

Volvo EX30: Powertrain and battery options

Globally, Volvo offers the EX30 in three configurations. The Single Motor Standard Range version delivers 272 bhp and uses a 51 kWh LFP battery for a claimed range of 344 km. The Single Motor Extended Range retains the same output but pairs it with a larger 69 kWh battery that extends the range to 480 km. Sitting at the top is the Twin Motor Performance variant, which produces 428 bhp from dual motors, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, and offers a range of up to 460 km. Charging is equally impressive, with support for 134 kW to 153 kW DC fast charging that enables the battery to go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes. However, it is most likely that the carmaker will offer only the Single Motor Extended Range version for the Indian markets.

