Hyundai Ioniq 6 N high-performance electric sedan teased ahead of July 2025 debut

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N edges closer to an official debut with the South Korean carmaker unveiling several teaser images today. The upcoming high-performance electric sedan was hinted at earlier this year, and it builds on the success of the Ioniq 5 N, which was launched two years ago. Hyundai is aiming to expand its N portfolio of high-performance variants with the Ioniq 6 N being the latest entry on the list.

While the teaser images do not reveal much, they do show off the electric sedan’s silhouette, rear wing, and taillights, among other details. The Ioniq 6 N carries over the design changes made with the MY26 Ioniq 6, comprising an aerodynamically streamlined design with a sharp bonnet and sleek LED DRLs. It features flared-out fenders, which bring a much wider stance, and gets new lightweight wheels. The rear end features a ducktail spoiler and a large wing, designed through numerous tests for aerodynamic efficiency.

Also Read : Hyundai announces discounts up to ₹80,000 on Exter, i20, Venue and Grand i10 NIOS

The taillights will feature pixel-shaped LED lighting elements. Although the car does not seem to have a connected taillamp, it will feature a dotted line of smaller pixels arranged horizontally across the boot lid.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N: Technical details

The Ioniq 6 N will likely be built on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 N and will share its 641 bhp electric powertrain.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 N embodies three core performance pillars, which are ‘Corner Rascal’, ‘Racetrack Capability’, and ‘Everyday Sportscar’. To this end, the electric sedan is not expected to fall short of expectations. While there are no available details regarding the specifications, the Ioniq 6 N is expected to carry over the same 641 bhp AWD electric powertrain that underpins the Ioniq 5 N.

The Ioniq 5 N is built on the E-GMP (Electrified-Global Modular Platform) that also underpins the Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6. It brings a dual-motor setup, with the front electric motor putting out 222 bhp and the rear delivering 377 bhp. With this, the Ioniq 5 N can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, topping out at a speed of 260 kmph. It is propelled by an 84 kWh battery pack, enabling a single-charge driving range of 355 km. The Ioniq 6 N will most likely be built on the same platform and is expected to feature similar specifications, if not identical.

Hyundai will officially debut the Ioniq 6 N at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2025. With the Ioniq 5 N being priced at $66,200 ( ₹56.62 lakh), expect the sedan to bear a slight premium while staying under the $70,000 mark ( ₹59.87 lakh).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: